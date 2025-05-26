Week 48 Pool Results For Sat 31st May 2025 UK 2024/2025

Week 48 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 48 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 46 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 48 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 48; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 31-May-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1A.LeichhardtCentral Coast-:--:-Saturday
2Marconi S.Mt Druitt T.-:--:-Saturday
3NWS SpiritBlacktown C.-:--:-Saturday
4Rockdale C.St George S.-:--:-Sunday
5St George C.Wollongong W.-:--:-Saturday
6Sutherland S.Manly Utd.-:--:-Saturday
7Sydney Utd.Sydney FC-:--:-Sunday
8W. SydneySydney O.-:--:-Saturday
9Bonnyrigg W.Hills Utd.-:--:-Sunday
10Canterbury B.B. Academy-:--:-Saturday
11Dulwich HillUNSW FC-:--:-Saturday
12Macarthur R.Bankstown C.-:--:-Saturday
13Newcastle J.Blacktown S.-:--:-Saturday
14Northern T.Mounties W.-:--:-Saturday
15RydalmereInter Lions-:--:-Saturday
16SD RaidersHakoah S.-:--:-Saturday
17Brisbane R.Peninsula P.-:--:-Saturday
18Moreton C.E.Brisbane C.-:--:-Sunday
19Olympic F.C.SC Wanderers-:--:-Sunday
20St George W.Eastern S.-:--:-Sunday
21Brisbane S.Capalaba-:--:-Saturday
22Broadbeach U.SWQ Thunder-:--:-Saturday
23Logan L.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
24Magic Utd.Southside E.-:--:-Saturday
25Redlands U.Holland Park-:--:-Saturday
26Rochedale R.Caboolture-:--:-Sunday
27Altona M.Preston Lions-:--:-Saturday
28AvondaleMelbourne K.-:--:-Saturday
29S. MelbourneMelbourne V.-:--:-Sunday
30George CrossBulleen Lions-:--:-Saturday
31LangwarrinKingston C.-:--:-Saturday
32Melbourne C.Northcote C.-:--:-Sunday
33Melbourne S.Manningham-:--:-Saturday
34Moreland C.N. Sunshine-:--:-Sunday
35Western Utd.Brunswick C.-:--:-Sunday
36ArmadaleStirling M.-:--:-Saturday
37BalcattaPerth Glory-:--:-Saturday
38Bayswater C.Fremantle C.-:--:-Saturday
39Olympic K.Perth-:--:-Saturday
40Perth Red StarF. Athena-:--:-Saturday
41Western K.Sorrento-:--:-Saturday
42Ad. CometsModbury J.-:--:-Saturday
43Adelaide U.C. Raiders-:--:-Saturday
44Playford C.Croydon K.-:--:-Saturday
45Adelaide B.Adelaide O.-:--:-Saturday
46Salisbury Utd.Cumberland-:--:-Saturday
47S. AdelaideAd. Cobras-:--:-Saturday
48The CoveSturt Lions-:--:-Saturday
49W. AdelaideVipers FC-:--:-Saturday
