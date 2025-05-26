Week 48 Pool Results For Sat 31st May 2025 UK 2024/2025

Week 48 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 48 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 46 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 48 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.
|WEEK: 48; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 31-May-2025
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|A.Leichhardt
|Central Coast
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|2
|Marconi S.
|Mt Druitt T.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|3
|NWS Spirit
|Blacktown C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|4
|Rockdale C.
|St George S.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|5
|St George C.
|Wollongong W.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|6
|Sutherland S.
|Manly Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|7
|Sydney Utd.
|Sydney FC
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|8
|W. Sydney
|Sydney O.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|9
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Hills Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|10
|Canterbury B.
|B. Academy
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|11
|Dulwich Hill
|UNSW FC
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|Macarthur R.
|Bankstown C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|13
|Newcastle J.
|Blacktown S.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Northern T.
|Mounties W.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|Rydalmere
|Inter Lions
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|16
|SD Raiders
|Hakoah S.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Brisbane R.
|Peninsula P.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|18
|Moreton C.E.
|Brisbane C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|19
|Olympic F.C.
|SC Wanderers
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|20
|St George W.
|Eastern S.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|21
|Brisbane S.
|Capalaba
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Broadbeach U.
|SWQ Thunder
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|23
|Logan L.
|Ipswich
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Magic Utd.
|Southside E.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|Redlands U.
|Holland Park
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|26
|Rochedale R.
|Caboolture
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|27
|Altona M.
|Preston Lions
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|28
|Avondale
|Melbourne K.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|29
|S. Melbourne
|Melbourne V.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|30
|George Cross
|Bulleen Lions
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|31
|Langwarrin
|Kingston C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|32
|Melbourne C.
|Northcote C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|33
|Melbourne S.
|Manningham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|34
|Moreland C.
|N. Sunshine
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|35
|Western Utd.
|Brunswick C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|36
|Armadale
|Stirling M.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|37
|Balcatta
|Perth Glory
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|38
|Bayswater C.
|Fremantle C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|39
|Olympic K.
|Perth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|40
|Perth Red Star
|F. Athena
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|41
|Western K.
|Sorrento
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|42
|Ad. Comets
|Modbury J.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|43
|Adelaide U.
|C. Raiders
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|44
|Playford C.
|Croydon K.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|45
|Adelaide B.
|Adelaide O.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|46
|Salisbury Utd.
|Cumberland
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|47
|S. Adelaide
|Ad. Cobras
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|48
|The Cove
|Sturt Lions
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|49
|W. Adelaide
|Vipers FC
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday