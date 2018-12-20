Emirates Unveils New Real Madrid A380 decal

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline and a main sponsor of Spanish football club, Real Madrid, today unveiled a new decal featuring action images of some of the club’s top players on one of its A380 aircraft.

The new decal was created to mark the occasion of Real Madrid’s charter flight on an Emirates A380 from Madrid to Abu Dhabi today, where the team in their capacity as current European champions will compete with football club champions from other continents.

The bespoke decal features first team players Marcelo, Luka Modrić, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, and covers over 200 square metres on each side of the double decker aircraft. A time lapse video of the decal being placed onto the A380 can be viewed here.

Decals featuring Real Madrid players first appeared on an Emirates A380 in 2015, and has since become an eye-catching representation of the airline’s association with the club. Emirates has been the Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid since 2013 with Fly Emirates branding prominently displayed on the players’ kits.

The decal will remain on the aircraft for six months and fans can catch the aircraft as it traverses the globe with scheduled services planned to Washington, Nice, Mauritius, London Gatwick and Sao Paulo.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the double-decker A380 aircraft, with 108 in service, and another 54 pending delivery. The aircraft is deployed to about 50 destinations across six continents around Emirates global network. Customers travelling to and from Spain, have the opportunity to experience the Emirates A380 on one of the double daily services to both Madrid and Barcelona.