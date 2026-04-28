Government caps jet fuel prices and grants 30-day credit to airlines

Keypoints

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has set a price cap for aviation fuel (Jet A1) between N1,760 and N2,037 per litre.

Domestic airlines have been granted a 30-day credit window to pay for fuel supplies to prevent immediate liquidity crises and flight cancellations.

President Bola Tinubu approved a 30 per cent relief on debts owed by airlines to aviation agencies to ease operational burdens.

The government is considering including jet fuel in the “naira-for-crude” initiative to reduce the impact of foreign exchange volatility on the sector.

Regulators are engaging with the Dangote Refinery to address high premiums being applied to international fuel pricing benchmarks.

Main Story

The Federal Government has moved to stabilize the aviation industry following a 270 per cent spike in jet fuel costs that threatened to ground domestic flights.

According to a government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the NMDPRA has established a price corridor for Lagos and Abuja based on benchmarks from mid-April.

This intervention aims to protect airlines from the market volatility triggered by the ongoing U.S.–Iran conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies.

Beyond price caps, the new directive introduces significant financial breathing room for operators. Airlines can now purchase fuel on credit with a 30-day repayment window, a move intended to prevent the sector-wide shutdown that carriers recently warned was imminent.

To further lower costs, the government has recommended that fuel marketers sell directly to airlines, cutting out middle-tier distributors.

There is also a strategic push to involve the Dangote Refinery in local pricing and to shift jet fuel transactions to the “naira-for-crude” framework, shielding the industry from the fluctuating dollar.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the market-volatility gap; despite the price caps, the NMDPRA warned that prices could still rise if international oil benchmarks continue to climb due to Middle East tensions. Authorities must solve the problem of debt-mediation, as the 30-day credit window could lead to a massive accumulation of debt if airlines fail to recover these costs through ticket sales.

Furthermore, there is an infrastructure-validation risk; the proposal to limit authorized airside suppliers to those with “adequate infrastructure” could lead to a monopoly, potentially reducing competition and keeping prices artificially high despite the government’s cap. To succeed, the “naira-for-crude” transition must be implemented quickly to remove the foreign exchange pressure that remains the biggest driver of high fuel costs.

What’s Being Said

The document noted that fuel should sell for N1,760 to N1,988 in Lagos and N1,809 to N2,037 in Abuja.

The technical committee urged regulators to engage Dangote Refinery over “increased premiums” applied to fuel pricing.

What’s Next

Airlines are expected to begin utilizing the 30-day credit window immediately to stabilize their daily flight schedules.

The Ministry of Aviation is anticipated to start mediating disputes between oil marketers and airlines over existing debts and new credit terms.

Further negotiations with the Dangote Refinery are likely to take place this week to finalize more favorable local premiums for jet fuel.

The Federal Government is expected to release a formal policy document on including aviation fuel in the naira-for-crude initiative by the end of Q2 2026.

Bottom Line

By capping prices and offering credit, the government is essentially providing a “life support” system for Nigerian airlines. While these measures may prevent immediate flight disruptions, the long-term survival of the sector will depend on whether local refining and naira-based pricing can permanently lower the cost of flying.