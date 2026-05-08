Rano Air suspends routes due to 300% aviation fuel price hike

Keypoints

Rano Air has suspended several flight routes, citing high operational costs.

Aviation fuel (Jet A1) prices have increased by more than 300%.

The airline described the affected routes as commercially unsustainable.

Passengers with existing bookings are being offered refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting.

Fuel now accounts for approximately 40% of operating expenses for Nigerian airlines.

Main Story

Rano Air announced the temporary suspension of some flight routes on Friday, May 8, 2026. The airline attributed the decision to a 300% increase in the price of Jet A1 fuel, which has risen from approximately N900 per litre to over N3,300 in some regions.

According to the carrier, these costs have made certain operations “extremely challenging and commercially unsustainable.”

While the airline did not list the specific routes affected, it stated that the measures were necessary to manage the “enormous pressure” on its flight operations.

Rano Air confirmed that passengers impacted by the changes would receive assistance with refunds or alternative travel arrangements. The carrier noted that services on these routes would resume only when conditions become operationally viable.

This development follows repeated warnings from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) regarding the financial strain caused by fuel price volatility and supply constraints.

The Issues

High fuel costs significantly exceed global averages, representing nearly half of all airline operating expenses in Nigeria.

Price volatility persists despite federal government interventions and price-cap attempts by the Ministry of Aviation.

Operational scale-backs result in reduced flight frequencies and increased disruptions for domestic travelers.

What’s Being Said

“Rano Air has taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend some of our routes temporarily,” the airline stated.

The carrier noted that the 300% increase in Jet A1 fuel has made operations “commercially unsustainable.”

Industry analysts confirm that fuel remains the largest cost component for domestic carriers, impacting service reliability.

What’s Next

Rano Air will manage passenger refunds and rerouting for the suspended services.

Industry stakeholders are expected to continue engagements with the federal government to address fuel pricing.

The airline will monitor market conditions to determine when suspended routes can be restored.

Bottom Line

Rano Air has scaled back its flight network in response to a 300% surge in aviation fuel prices, marking a period of forced operational contraction for the carrier.