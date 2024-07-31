EKEDC Apologizes for Disruptions Amid Critical IT System Upgrade

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has issued a formal apology to its customers following recent disruptions to its token vending services. The interruptions are a result of a critical upgrade to the company’s IT system, which aims to provide enhanced service features.

In a statement released on Tuesday, EKEDC acknowledged the inconvenience caused by these service interruptions. “We understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by recent disruptions to our token vending services,” the company stated. “We sincerely apologize to all our valued customers who have been affected.”

The upgrade, described as a “new, state-of-the-art enterprise system,” is expected to improve customer experiences by enabling better management of electricity consumption, both at home and remotely via smartphones. EKEDC emphasized the benefits of the new system, highlighting that it will offer “greater convenience, transparency, and control over electricity usage.”

However, the complexity of the upgrade process has led to unexpected technical difficulties and outages. “While we are making every effort to minimize disruptions, the complexity of this upgrade has unfortunately led to some-term technical difficulties and outages,” the statement continued. EKEDC expressed deep regret for the inconvenience, noting the impact on both residential and business customers.

The company’s management and technical teams are reportedly working around the clock to resolve the issues and restore full functionality. EKEDC reassured customers that they would be kept informed about the progress through regular updates on the company’s website, social media channels, and customer service centers.

“We understand the importance of reliable electricity services, and we are deeply grateful for your patience and understanding during this transitional period,” the statement concluded. “We are confident that the new system will significantly enhance your overall experience with EKEDC and provide you with even greater value and convenience.”