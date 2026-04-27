Interswitch deploys smart parking system at Asaba International Airport to improve operations

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce company, has announced a strategic partnership with the Asaba Airport Company (AAC) to deploy a smart parking system, the Interswitch Parking Management Platform (PMP) at the Asaba International Airport.

The automated airport parking system introduces a seamless, secure, and fully automated parking and access control solution, designed to enhance airport operations efficiency and improve the overall experience for travellers, visitors, and airport personnel.

As passenger traffic and vehicular movement continue to increase across Nigeria’s airports, the need for smart airport technology and efficient traffic management at airports has become increasingly crucial. The deployment of Interswitch’s PMP at Asaba Airport is aimed at enabling real-time parking analytics, faster vehicle processing at entry and exit points, reducing congestion, and improving traffic flow across the airport premises, ultimately delivering a smoother and more efficient experience for all users.

Commenting on the partnership, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem, Interswitch, said:

“This partnership with the Asaba Airport Company reflects our commitment to deploying technology that drives efficiency, transparency, and seamless user experiences across critical sectors. With the Parking Management Platform, we are not only addressing operational challenges but also enabling smarter infrastructure that supports revenue growth and long-term sustainability. Asaba Airport is setting the pace for what modern airport operations should look like in Nigeria.”

Beyond enhancing user experience, enabling cashless parking payments, and leveraging digital payment solutions, the solution strengthens airport revenue management systems and delivers significant operational value for airport management. Through a centralised, technology-driven system, the Asaba Airport Company can monitor vehicle movements in real time, enforce access control policies more effectively, optimise parking space utilisation, and improve overall coordination across airport operations. This represents a major shift from manual, fragmented systems to a more intelligent, proactive management approach.

The platform also strengthens revenue assurance and transparency. By digitising payments and reducing reliance on cash transactions, it enables accurate, real-time revenue tracking, eliminates unrecorded payments, and enhances financial accountability. This is expected to significantly boost internally generated revenue while reinforcing governance and audit processes.

Also commenting on the partnership, Christophe Penninck, Managing Director, Asaba Airport Company, highlighted the initiative’s impact, stating:

“Our collaboration with Interswitch represents a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and service delivery. The introduction of this advanced parking and access control system will improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and deliver a better experience for passengers and visitors. It also strengthens our ability to manage revenue more effectively while positioning Asaba Airport as a leader in smart airport infrastructure.”

A key advantage of the PMP Solution is its seamless integration with existing infrastructure, enabling modernisation without costly overhauls or disruption to ongoing operations. This allows the airport to transition smoothly into a more advanced system while ensuring service continuity.

The deployment of this automated parking system at Asaba International Airport sets a new benchmark for smart airport infrastructure, and transport hubs across Nigeria. By combining automation, digital payments, and real-time analytics, the initiative positions the airport at the forefront of smart mobility infrastructure and underscores the role of technology in transforming the country’s transportation ecosystem.

As Nigeria continues to invest in critical infrastructure, the collaboration between Interswitch and the Asaba Airport Company, in partnership with the Asaba International Airport, signals a new phase in airport operations, highlighting how digital parking solutions and intelligent transport systems are transforming the country’s aviation ecosystem where parking and access management are streamlined, and intelligent systems are designed to meet the needs of the modern traveller.