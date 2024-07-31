Henkel Nigeria Finance Team Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy

In the bustling heart of Lagos, Nigeria, where economic disparity creates challenges for many, the Henkel Nigeria Finance team is making a ripple effect that extends far beyond the corporate world. Driven by a spirit of social responsibility and a genuine desire to empower the next generation, they are embarking on a local initiative – supporting public education through financial literacy, with a particular focus on empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Financial literacy is a crucial skill, yet it is often neglected in traditional education systems. The Henkel Nigeria Finance team recognized this gap and dedicated themselves to providing a solid foundation in Financial Accounting for the students. Equipping them with this knowledge empowers them to make informed financial decisions in the future.

The results of the initiative speak for themselves. The Henkel Nigeria Finance team’s dedication is reflected in the impressive numbers. Eight full-time employees from the finance department are volunteering their time and expertise. With over 170 Hours expended on the exercise as of now, this translates to a significant commitment, demonstrating the team’s willingness to go the extra mile. And with over 500 Students on Agidingbi Senior Grammar School, impacted, the initiative’s reach is extensive, touching the lives of hundreds of young minds.

Ikenna Amanze, Head of GA Tax & Finance PTP, Henkel Nigeria, said: “Henkel Nigeria celebrates the measurable progress of its CSR initiative at Agidingbi Senior Grammar School. The dedication and passion of our employees, who served as financial literacy instructors, have demonstrably empowered these young minds. We remain committed to supporting education and investing in the future by equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive.”

The ultimate goal was to see a tangible improvement in the students’ overall performance, particularly in external exams. By equipping them with necessary skills and fostering a love for learning, the team hoped to see a positive impact on their academic achievements.