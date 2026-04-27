Interswitch returns as key sponsor of 12th AMVCAs, as Quickteller and Verve spotlight excellence in African music and storytelling

Interswitch, through its flagship brands, Quickteller and Verve, has announced its sponsorship of three major award categories at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), reaffirming its continued support for the growth and global recognition of Africa’s film and television industry.

Through Quickteller and Verve, the company is backing key segments of the continental awards that spotlight creative excellence. Quickteller will feature as the sponsor of the Best Music Score category, while Verve will sponsor the Best Writing in a Movie category as well as the Best Writing in a TV Series category, recognising the creative depth and storytelling craft that shape Africa’s film and television landscape.

The sponsorship underscores Interswitch’s broader commitment to enabling platforms that celebrate African talent and elevate the continent. Over the years, the company has continued to support initiatives that drive cultural expression, industry visibility, and cross-sector innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch, noted that the collaboration reflects the company’s long-standing belief in the power of storytelling to drive connection and growth, particularly within Africa’s rapidly evolving creative ecosystem.

“At Interswitch, we see the creative industry as a powerful engine for cultural expression and economic growth across Africa. Our partnership with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards reflects our commitment to supporting platforms that amplify African voices and showcase world-class talent. We are proud to support categories that recognise the creativity and craftsmanship behind the stories that resonate with audiences across the continent and beyond,” Eromosele said.

As part of its participation in this year’s awards, Interswitch will be represented by senior executives at the ceremony. The Best Music Score award will be presented by Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, while the Best Writing in a Movie award will be presented by Dr. Cherry Eromosele.

Also commenting on Interswitch’s return as a sponsor of the 12th AMVCAs, the Divisional Head, Brands, Communications, Content and Storytelling, Tomijogun Ogunlesi stated:

“Interswitch Group is proud to support the celebration of Africa’s storytelling brilliance. Through Quickteller and Verve’s participation as sponsors of the AMVCAs, we are playing a role in amplifying the voices of those telling our authentic African stories with passion, authenticity, and creativity. For us, the AMVCA is more than just an award show, but a powerful platform that reflects the vibrancy and vision of African creators whom we are proud to support.”

Beyond the sponsorship, Interswitch will also deliver an engaging on-site brand experience across key moments of the AMVCAs. Activations are scheduled to take place during the Cultural Day celebration at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on the 8th of May and at the main awards ceremony at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on May 9, 2026.

These activations will showcase the seamless capabilities of Quickteller and Verve, while creating interactive touchpoints that connect technology, lifestyle, and entertainment in a way that reflects how consumers engage with modern commerce.

By combining sponsorship, executive participation, and experiential engagement, Interswitch continues to position itself at the intersection of technology and culture, supporting not just transactions, but the ecosystems that drive creativity, connection, and economic opportunities across Africa.