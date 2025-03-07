TGIF: The Holy, The Hungry, And The Weekend Warriors

It’s another Friday in Nigeria, but this one is special. Why? Because while some people are preparing for TGIF, others are just preparing to break their fast! With Ramadan in full swing and Christians deep into Lent, this weekend is looking like a mix of prayers, patience, and (for some) powerful hunger.

If you’ve ever tried working on a Friday during Ramadan or Lent, you’ll understand that productivity is a myth. By noon, your body is still in the office, but your mind has already traveled to Iftar o’clock or that evening’s special meal.

Muslims are out here fighting sapa and shaithan at the same time, while Christians are reminding themselves that “man shall not live by bread alone” (even though all they want right now is hot agege bread). The only thing uniting us all? The collective countdown to sunset.

If you’re fasting in Lagos, you already know the devil operates through Friday traffic. Imagine being hungry, tired, and stuck in danfo, with one passenger happily munching on gala beside you. Or worse, the bus conductor is arguing, and the stress is making your stomach play the national anthem.

Meanwhile, those who aren’t fasting are just cruising, already thinking of their after-work drinks and party plans. Must be nice.

Once the sun sets, the real action begins. Muslims rush home for Iftar, ready to devour anything in sight, while some Christians—who have spent the day fasting—are also thinking of a reward meal.

But here’s the catch: after stuffing yourself, sleep will humble you. You say, “Let me just rest my eyes for 10 minutes,” and next thing, it’s midnight. Now, it’s either you wake up late for Taraweeh prayers or, for my Christian folks, you miss your evening devotion and start begging God for understanding.

Then there’s Sahur—the early morning meal before fasting begins. It’s always fun and games until the alarm goes off at 4 AM, and you’re staring at your plate, wondering why food suddenly looks like a chore.

With fasting going on, weekend plans have taken a different shape. Some people will use the time to rest, others will be at the mosque or church, and of course, the real warriors will still find a way to attend an owambe (because fasting doesn’t mean no party, right?).

But for those who are broke, the strategy remains the same: find a wedding, eat free jollof, and pretend you know the bride. If anyone asks, just say, “She’s my cousin from the village.”

Whether you’re fasting, feasting, or just vibing this weekend, one thing is sure—Nigeria will always be Nigeria. The hustle continues, the prayers go up, and somehow, we all survive.

So, to my Muslim brothers and sisters—Ramadan Mubarak! To my Christian folks—keep the faith! And to everyone else, happy weekend. Don’t forget to stay out of trouble (or at least, don’t get caught).