ECA calls for coordinated action to accelerate SDGs, agenda 2063 in Africa

Key points

ECA urges African nations to adopt coordinated, large-scale action to meet development goals.

Climate change, inequality, and fiscal pressures slowing progress across the continent.

Emphasis on financing, innovation, and integrated systems to drive sustainable growth.

Main story

The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Claver Gatete, has called for urgent, coordinated and transformative action to accelerate Africa’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Gatete made the call in his opening address at the 12th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-12), held in Addis Ababa and monitored virtually.

He noted that Africa must intensify efforts to meet its development targets amid mounting global and domestic challenges, including slowing economic growth, rising inequality, climate shocks, and increasing fiscal pressures.

Despite these challenges, Gatete urged African countries to remain ambitious, leveraging innovation and strengthened commitment to drive solutions.

He also commended Ethiopia for hosting the forum and for its leadership in climate action, highlighting initiatives such as the Green Legacy programme, which has seen billions of trees planted.

The issues

Africa’s development trajectory continues to face significant obstacles, including climate change impacts on food security, water resources, and infrastructure.

In addition, limited financing, weak implementation frameworks, and fragmented sectoral approaches have slowed progress toward achieving the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

Geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties further complicate the continent’s development prospects.

What’s being said

Gatete emphasised that climate action and sustainable development must be pursued simultaneously, calling for a shift from sector-based planning to integrated, systems-driven approaches.

He stressed the need to move beyond policy discussions to large-scale implementation, noting that foundational services such as water, energy, and infrastructure should be treated as critical economic assets.

The ECA chief also underscored the importance of increased financing, particularly from the private sector, to bridge Africa’s infrastructure gap.

He highlighted the role of urbanisation in driving productivity and job creation, while advocating for alignment between digital transformation and green growth strategies.

According to him, Africa’s primary challenge lies not in the absence of frameworks but in the ability to implement them effectively at scale.

What’s next

The ECA is expected to continue supporting member states through policy guidance, technical assistance, and partnerships aimed at accelerating implementation of development initiatives.

Stakeholders at the forum are also expected to outline actionable strategies to enhance regional cooperation, mobilise financing, and strengthen institutional capacity.

Bottom line

As Africa grapples with complex development challenges, the call for coordinated, large-scale action underscores the urgency of moving from policy commitments to tangible results in achieving the SDGs and Agenda 2063.