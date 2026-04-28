Dance guild pushes for professional recognition on World Dance Day 2026

Keypoints

The Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND), Lagos chapter, is advocating for dance to be recognized as a viable and lucrative profession rather than a “side activity.”

Incoming Lagos Chairman, Obiajulu Ezegbe, made the call during a three-day event in Lagos commemorating World Dance Day 2026 (April 29).

The theme for 2026 is “We Move,” highlighting dance as a universal language for resistance, hope, and healing.

The profession has expanded into diverse income streams, including content creation, dance therapy, digital media, and specialized education.

The celebration features workshops on choreography, a legal session on new tax regulations for creatives, and a cultural procession to Freedom Park.

Main Story

Nigerian dancers are stepping out of the background and into the professional spotlight. On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND) intensified its campaign to rebrand dance as a structured career path with significant economic potential.

Speaking on the eve of World Dance Day, Obiajulu Ezegbe, the incoming president of the Lagos chapter, challenged the outdated perception that dance is merely recreation.

According to Ezegbe, the industry has evolved into a multifaceted economy. Modern dancers are no longer limited to stage performances; they are now employers of labor, digital content creators, and therapists.

The three-day event in Lagos reflects this professional shift, moving beyond “dance battles” to include legal seminars on tax compliance and workshops at the J.

Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History. By combining artistic expression with financial and legal literacy, the guild aims to provide young talents with the “strategic planning” necessary to build sustainable, global careers.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the professional-legitimacy gap; despite the massive global success of Nigerian dance styles like Afrobeats-inspired moves, many parents and institutions still view the craft as a “hobby” rather than a career. Authorities must solve the problem of financial-literacy, as the inclusion of a “legal session” on new tax regulations suggests that many dancers struggle with the administrative side of their business.

Furthermore, there is a social-security risk; because many dancers work as freelancers or gig workers, they often lack access to health insurance and pension schemes available in more “traditional” professions. To succeed, the guild must work with the government to create a formal registry that allows dancers to access institutional support and creative grants.

What’s Being Said

“Dance is no longer just about stage performances. It now includes content creation, therapy, production, media and education,” stated Obiajulu Ezegbe.

Ezegbe noted that practitioners who apply “discipline and strategic planning” can build careers comparable to any other profession.

What’s Next

The grand finale of World Dance Day 2026 will feature a cultural procession with indigenous masquerades from Lagos Island to Freedom Park on Wednesday.

GOND is expected to launch a networking platform specifically designed to connect emerging dancers with international touring productions.

There is an anticipated push for more dance films to be produced locally, following the “dance film night” showcased during the three-day event.

The guild is likely to seek further collaborations with cultural centers like the J. Randle Centre to integrate dance education into broader heritage preservation efforts.

Bottom Line

World Dance Day 2026 is more than a celebration for Nigeria’s creative community; it is a declaration of economic independence. As the “We Move” theme suggests, the industry is transitioning from informal entertainment into a structured sector where a well-choreographed move can be as profitable as any office job.