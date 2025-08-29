Ebonyi State Raises Minimum Wage To ₦90,000

The Ebonyi State Government has increased the minimum wage for civil servants from ₦70,000 to ₦90,000, with immediate effect. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, announced the decision on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

Omebe explained that the upward review was aimed at improving workers’ welfare, stressing that the government was committed to fulfilling its obligations.

“We want to state categorically that this is not a political statement, as this government does not toy with workers’ welfare. The government has offset the pensions and gratuities of state retirees from 1996 to date. The verification process for retirees at the local government level is ongoing, after which payments will be made,” he said.

The commissioner added that the administration’s action reflected its people-centered governance philosophy, anchored on the “people’s charter of needs” mantra.

In addition, the EXCO approved the implementation of the eight-year tenure policy for directors, which will see the immediate retirement of affected permanent secretaries and directors who have served the stipulated period in the same cadre.