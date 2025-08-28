Nigerian Immigration Service Raises Passport Application Fees To N100,000 And N200,000

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has officially announced a fresh increase in the cost of obtaining Nigerian passports, with the new pricing structure set to take effect from September 1, 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, the revised rates will apply exclusively to passport applications processed within Nigeria.

Under the new arrangement, applicants will now pay ₦100,000 for the 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity period, while the 64-page passport booklet with a 10-year validity period will now cost ₦200,000.

“The revised fees, which apply only to applications made in Nigeria, are aimed at sustaining the production quality and security integrity of the Nigerian passport while ensuring availability for citizens,” the statement read.

The Service clarified that the charges for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged. Applicants outside the country will continue to pay $150 for the 32-page, five-year validity passport, and $230 for the 64-page, 10-year validity passport.

This increment marks the second consecutive adjustment within two years. The previous upward review was approved by the Federal Government in August 2024, which came into effect on September 1, 2024. At that time, the 32-page passport booklet was increased from ₦35,000 to ₦50,000, while the 64-page booklet with 10-year validity rose from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000.

Explaining the rationale behind the adjustment, the Immigration Service emphasized that the fee hike is necessary to uphold the international standard of the Nigerian passport, improve service delivery, and ensure that the booklet remains technologically secure and globally acceptable.

The NIS also reassured Nigerians that despite the new pricing, efforts are ongoing to streamline the passport issuance process, reduce bottlenecks, and minimize delays in application approvals.