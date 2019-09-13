Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Fast & Furious Crew mate Late Paul Walker

Dwayne Johnson took to social media to honour his late friend Paul Walker in a rare public tribute on Thursday (12Sep19).

The actors have both featured in the Fast and the Furious film franchise, and Dwayne had Paul on his mind on what would have been the tragic star’s 46th birthday.

“I never post about my friend,” he wrote under a photo of himself with Paul. “Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world.”

Dwayne explained the family bond he shared with Paul and the recent car accident that almost claimed the life of his pal Kevin Hart moved him to share his thoughts publicly.

“Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone, and the pride and protection we took being their fathers,” Dwayne added. “And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend (Hart) on the road.

“All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us.”

Paul’s 20-year-old daughter Meadow also paid tribute to her dad on his birthday by posting a sweet picture of herself with her father when she was a kid.

“Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know,” she wrote in the caption.

Walker died in a car accident in 2013.

Source: film-news