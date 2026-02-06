Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 6th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1366.00 per $1 on Friday, February 6th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1367.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, the US dollar traded within a range of ₦1,445 to ₦1,460 per $1 on Friday, February 6, 2026, according to checks from Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and market trackers.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market and has consistently advised individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to approach authorised banks and official FX channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,460 Buying Rate ₦1,445

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Opening Rate ₦1,367.10 Current Rate ₦1,366.53

Important Notes

The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its official exchange rate platform.

and published by the via its official exchange rate platform. The black market rate reflects prevailing prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators and informal FX dealers across major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Exchange rates may vary slightly depending on location, transaction volume, and dealer margins.

