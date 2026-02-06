African Airlines Passenger Traffic Rises 7.8% In 2025 As Connectivity Expands

African airlines recorded a 7.8 percent increase in passenger traffic for the 2025 financial year, according to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released on February 3, 2026. This growth outpaced the global average of 5.3 percent, reflecting a strong recovery in travel demand across the continent.

While the region’s performance was robust, IATA noted that African carriers still account for only 2.2 percent of the global air travel market, highlighting both the continent’s progress and its significant untapped potential.

Capacity for African airlines measured by the number of seats available expanded by 6.5 percent during the year. This increase in supply was met with high passenger volumes, causing the “load factor” (the percentage of seats filled) to rise to 74.9 percent.

Although this is the lowest load factor of any global region, it represents a record high for Africa and the strongest improvement in seat utilization seen anywhere in the world in 2025. December was a particularly strong month for the continent, with traffic surging by 10.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the positive traffic numbers, African carriers faced significant operational hurdles. Global supply chain constraints, including delayed aircraft and engine deliveries and limited maintenance capacity, cost the industry more than $11 billion in 2025.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh observed that airlines were forced to keep older, less efficient aircraft in service longer to meet the “thirst for connectivity” among African travelers. These delays have prevented even faster growth and hindered efforts to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions.

On the cargo side, African airlines reported a 6 percent year-on-year increase in demand for 2025, supported by a 7.8 percent increase in capacity. The continent saw the highest monthly cargo growth in December, with demand rising 10.1 percent.

IATA attributes this to a shift in global trade flows toward the Asia-Africa-Middle East triangle. As the sector moves into 2026, experts predict that further growth will depend on government support for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production and the creation of more favorable tax environments to lower the high cost of air travel in the region.