AI Integration Slashes Disruption Response Times, Says Scandinavian Airlines CEO

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is leveraging Artificial Intelligence to transform how it handles flight disruptions, aiming to reduce response times from hours to mere minutes. During a series of industry briefings in early February 2026, SAS CEO Anko van der Werff highlighted that AI-driven “decision-support” tools are now essential for maintaining the airline’s record-high punctuality.

By processing real-time data on weather, crew availability, and aircraft maintenance simultaneously, these systems allow the airline to proactively suggest rerouting options and aircraft swaps before a delay cascades into a network-wide crisis.

The push for AI adoption follows SAS’s successful exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2024 and its recent transition to the SkyTeam alliance. Van der Werff emphasized that the airline’s new “SAS Forward” strategy prioritizes digital infrastructure to handle the industry’s baseline volatility.

For example, SAS is exploring “Agentic AI” systems that can autonomously coordinate with ground handlers and airport operations to reassign gates or de-icing queues, preventing minor bottlenecks from becoming significant delays. This shift moves the airline from a reactive model to a “predictive” one, where potential issues are flagged 60 to 90 minutes before they occur.

Beyond backend operations, the CEO noted that AI is reshaping the passenger experience during “irregular operations” (IROPS). SAS is integrating conversational AI that allows travelers to instantly rebook themselves or access digital vouchers via the SAS app when a flight is cancelled, bypassing traditional call center queues.

This “self-service” layer not only reduces stress for passengers but also lowers support costs by up to 30%. As SAS evaluates a major new widebody jet order for its long-haul expansion, the integration of AI is seen as a “foundational” element to ensure these new assets are used at maximum efficiency.