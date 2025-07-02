Debunking Money Myths: Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Empowers Nigerians With Financial Knowledge

In an effort to enhance financial literacy and empower Nigerians to make informed financial decisions, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management is addressing prevalent money myths that often hinder wealth creation and financial security.

Money myths, ranging from the belief that only the wealthy can invest, to the misconception that one cannot invest with small amounts, often shape financial behaviour in ways that limit long-term growth. These misconceptions prevent individuals, particularly young people, and aspiring investors, from seizing wealth-building opportunities available within the formal economy. Instead, they are drawn to quick and misleading Ponzi schemes that exploit their lack of knowledge.

Recognising these challenges, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management launched a campaign to inspire individuals to rethink their financial habits by exploring how money “thinks” about investing. The campaign, designed to demystify investment fears and misconceptions, encourages people to reassess their attitudes towards money and make strategic decisions to grow it. With inflation eroding the value of uninvested cash and financial markets offering long-term growth opportunities, experts suggest that now is the time to put money to work.

Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, recently shared insights on the company’s mission to provide clarity by addressing misleading financial narratives and replacing them with practical advice. In her statement, she emphasised, “In an era of financial uncertainty, it is crucial to make informed, confident investment choices. We believe that financial growth is a journey of partnership, and many people make financial decisions based on myths rather than facts, which can limit their ability to build sustainable wealth. With the ‘Money’s Mind’ campaign, we aim to correct these misconceptions and provide individuals with the right tools and knowledge to take control of their financial future.”

Busola further mentioned that these tools have been housed in BluNest, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s intuitive digital investment platform. BluNest offers new and existing investors access to a variety of investment portfolios, including Money Market Portfolios, Commercial Papers, Treasury Bills, and Bonds. Some notable features of BluNest include The Wallet, a feature that allows customers to fund and purchase any investment instrument seamlessly; Auto-Invest, which helps automate investments periodically to keep users on track to meet their financial goals; and Target Savings, which assists customers in saving and making goal-oriented investments for specific milestones.

In today’s digital era, accessibility to financial information is more crucial than ever. BluNest by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management leverages technology to enhance financial education, ensuring that Nigerians can access valuable resources anytime, anywhere. Users can monitor investments, gain real-time market insights, and receive expert guidance tailored to their financial objectives.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management remains committed to building a financially literate society where individuals can take charge of their financial futures. The organisation has shown a particular interest in nurturing young investors through Beyond Dreams, a youth-centric community focused on sharing relatable investment insights with a younger demographic, equipping them with the right tools to make more informed investment decisions.

The “Money’s Mind” campaign reflects this commitment, fostering a shift from financial myths to financial empowerment. By prioritising education, accessibility, and expert-backed solutions, the company reinforces its role as a trusted partner in financial planning, helping Nigerians navigate their journey toward long-term financial security.