Google Showcases ‘AI Mode’ via Homepage Doodle As It Pushes Generative Search Innovation

In a move that underscores its commitment to redefining the search experience, Google has unveiled a new promotional campaign on its homepage spotlighting “AI Mode” — the tech giant’s latest artificial intelligence-powered search feature.

The feature took over the coveted Google Doodle space — widely recognized as one of Alphabet’s most influential digital assets — on Tuesday. The dynamic homepage banner, now animated, acts as a gateway to AI Mode. Users clicking the doodle are redirected to the new AI-enhanced search interface. Notably, the promotional image also includes a dedicated share button, encouraging broader reach through social sharing.

This marks a significant pivot in how Google is positioning its generative AI tools to compete with emerging powerhouses like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity AI — all of which are reshaping how users interact with information online.

AI Mode, which was quietly integrated into the main search results interface back in March, offers users a more conversational and intuitive approach to finding information. Dubbed a “chatbot-like” search enhancement, the tool enables users to input queries via text, voice, or even image uploads. Powered by Google’s flagship large language model, Gemini, AI Mode is engineered to deliver instant, context-rich responses — particularly for layered or complex questions that typically require multiple queries.

The product tagline — “Search whatever’s on your mind and get AI-powered responses” — pops up when accessed via Google’s landing page, signaling the company’s commitment to making the AI-first search experience more visible to everyday users.

In a rare design shift last month, Google also began testing AI Mode’s placement directly beneath the traditional search bar, replacing the long-standing “I’m Feeling Lucky” button. The subtle but symbolic design change indicates the platform’s long-term vision: to place AI at the core of digital discovery.

As Alphabet intensifies its push to dominate the AI search landscape, Tuesday’s doodle promotion represents more than just a product highlight — it’s a signal that AI Mode could soon become a staple of the global search experience.