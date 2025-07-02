Top 81 Students Emerge In The InterswitchSPAK 7.0 National Qualifying Examinations  

The seventh edition of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition has reached an exciting milestone, with the emergence of the top 81 finalists who will proceed to the televised stage of the renowned STEM-focused competition. This follows the successful conclusion of the nationwide pre-qualifying examinations, which recorded over 18,200 student registrations, a 12.5 per cent increase in registrations from the previous year.

Organised by Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, the science-focused competition has come to be regarded as a fixture on the Nigerian education landscape.

The two-stage pre-qualifying exam phase was held between June 17th and 27th, 2025, drawing participants from thousands of secondary schools across Nigeria. The first round tested students on core science subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The top 500 students who scored 75 per cent and above progressed to the second stage of the examinations, which drilled down to the top 81 finalists.

These top 81 outstanding students, drawn from across the country, will proceed to compete in the televised InterswitchSPAK STEM quiz show, where they will battle for the top prize and the coveted title of Nigeria’s Best STEM Student. The show will air nationwide in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the milestone, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, expressed her excitement over the turnout of this year’s participation from students and reaffirmed Interswitch’s continued commitment to the initiative. She said:

“The quality of performance and commitment we have seen from students across the country has been nothing short of inspiring. InterswitchSPAK continues to deliver on its mission to identify and nurture the next generation of leaders in STEM, and the emergence of these 81 finalists marks a major milestone in this journey. We look forward to showcasing their brilliance during the televised broadcast as they compete not only for prizes, but for a chance to make their imprint in the sands of time.”

Now in its seventh year, InterswitchSPAK is a flagship CSR initiative of Interswitch Group to support and empower young Africans through STEM education. The programme is designed to build a pipeline of future scientists, engineers, inventors, and technology innovators who will help shape Africa’s future.

The 81 finalists will participate in the InterswitchSPAK TV quiz show, which will be broadcast for 13 weeks across major stations nationwide. At the finale, the ultimate winner will be awarded a five-year university scholarship worth 15 million Naira, a brand new laptop, and the bragging rights as Nigeria’s Best STEM Student.

The second prize winner will receive a four-year university scholarship and a stipend worth 10 million Naira, along with a brand new laptop, while the third prize winner will be awarded a three-year university scholarship worth 5 million Naira and a brand new laptop.

For more updates on the finalists, competition schedule, and TV broadcast, follow InterswitchSPAK on social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram. The televised quiz competition will premiere nationwide on Sunday, 9th November 2025, showcasing the brilliance and potential of Nigeria’s future STEM leaders.