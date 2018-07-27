Why is Davido Asking His Fans to Pray For Him? Here’s the Reason…

DMW entertainment singer and frontline act David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has urged his fans to put him in their prayers.

In what appears as a near-advancement in his career, the singer revealed on Twitter that his biggest collaboration is about to happen.

The “Assurance” singer then sought the prayers of fans to make this happen, adding that he has finally fixed the date for the release of his song, “NWA BABY”.

He wrote: “Keep me in your prayers I might have just recorded the Biggest feature of my career that can literally change my life and also I Finally got a release date for ‘NWA BABY’ … clear your playlist !! Daddy coming !!”