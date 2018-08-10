Daura Carried Out NASS Blockade in Connivance with Politicians- IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has accused the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, of having acted in connivance with some politicians to invade the National Assembly in order to achieve selfish goals.

Idris said this in his preliminary report to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the invasion and blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS, acting under instructions from Daura.

Part of the report, which had grammatical and spelling errors, reads: “Following the interrogation by our intelligence operatives, the following facts emerged:

“That on 7/8/2018, the suspect Lawal Musa Daura illegally used his position as the then Director General of Department of State Security Service conspired with his officers and men who wore hoods and masks, invaded the national assembly complex thereby preventing and forcing the peaceful members and staff of the national assembly from gaining access to the complex without any element of crime committed or an invitation by the leadership of the national assembly.

“Following the interrogation by our intelligence operatives, the following facts emerged:

“That the primary suspect. Mr Lawal Daura, illegally used his position as the then director-general of the Department of State Services to conspire with his officers and men who wore hoods and masks to invade the National Assembly Complex, thereby preventing members of the national assembly from gaining access to the complex without any element of crime committed.

“The DSS personnel acted like mercenaries hire to carry out execution. There is need to search the houses and premises of all the identified suspects.

“All communication gadgets such as computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices of the suspects will be thoroughly analysed….

“It is crystal clear that the principal suspect Lawal Daura may be acting the script of some highly placed politicians to achieve some selfish political goals hence his unilateral and unlawful decision to invade the National Assembly complex….

“As it stands, the principal suspect Lawal Daura is undergoing further interrogation at our facility and is currently placed on house arrest at a private property awaiting further directives from Your Excellency.”