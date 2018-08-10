Ciara Collaborates with Tekno in New Song ‘Freak Me’

- August 10, 2018
The anticipated release from Ciara featuring Nigerian’s own Tekno was released this morning.

She announced the release on her on Thursday via twitter.

The collaboration has brought a mix of Afrobeat to her usual R and B genre.

Enjoy!

