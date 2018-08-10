Ciara Collaborates with Tekno in New Song ‘Freak Me’

The anticipated release from Ciara featuring Nigerian’s own Tekno was released this morning.
She announced the release on her on Thursday via twitter.
The collaboration has brought a mix of Afrobeat to her usual R and B genre.
Enjoy!
