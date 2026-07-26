Fireboy DML kicks off rollout for fifth album, ZUKO!

Key points

Fireboy DML has announced the rollout of his fifth studio album, ZUKO!.

The singer unveiled the project in a post on his verified X account.

Rapper Olamide joined fans in reacting to the announcement on social media.

ZUKO! follows Fireboy’s previous albums, including Adedamola.

Main story

Afrobeats singer Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has begun the rollout for his fifth studio album, ZUKO!.

News reports show that the “Peru” hitmaker announced the project in a post on his verified X account on Saturday.

Fireboy shared a promotional photograph alongside the caption: “ok, let’s get it. #ZUKO!”, officially unveiling the album’s title.

The announcement quickly generated excitement across social media, with fans and fellow entertainers reacting to the post. Rapper Olamide, founder of YBNL Nation, also reposted the announcement with heart emojis in support of the singer.

Fireboy, who was born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, signed with YBNL Nation in 2018 and rose to prominence following the release of his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, in 2019.

He later achieved global success with Peru, one of Afrobeats’ biggest crossover hits, which expanded his international audience.

ZUKO! will be his fifth studio album, following Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, Apollo, Playboy and Adedamola.

The issues

The announcement comes as Nigerian artists continue to sustain Afrobeats’ global momentum through major album releases and international audiences. Fireboy’s latest project is expected to build on a catalogue that has established him as one of the genre’s leading contemporary voices.

What’s next

Fireboy is expected to reveal additional details about ZUKO!, including its release date, tracklist and possible collaborations, in the coming weeks as the album rollout continues.

Bottom line

With the announcement of ZUKO!, Fireboy DML is opening a new chapter in his career, raising anticipation for what will be his fifth studio album.