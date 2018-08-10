Court Grants Senator Adeleke Clearance to Contest Osun Governorship Election

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo says, Senator Ademola Adeleke is eligible to contest the September 22nd governorship election of Osun State as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

This is consequent upon the dismissal of the case filed by two members of the PDP challenging the eligibility of Senator Adeleke having not possesed a secondary school certificate.

Justice David Oladimeji ruled that Senator Adeleke did not need to pass the West Africa secondary school examination, once there was evidence that he attended secondary school.

Two members of the PDP Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu had approached the court seeking an order to nullify the election of Senator Adeleke as the candidate of the PDP on the ground of his non possession of a secondary school certificate.