WHO warns funding cuts threaten global gains against HIV, hepatitis and STIs

Key points

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says funding shortfalls are threatening decades of progress in combating HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

An estimated 32 million people were receiving HIV treatment globally by the end of 2025, but about nine million still lack access to life-saving medicines.

WHO says disruptions in donor funding affected HIV prevention programmes in several countries during 2025.

Viral hepatitis continues to claim about 1.3 million lives annually, despite progress in reducing infections and deaths.

The agency called for stronger investment in integrated health systems, innovation and community-led healthcare.

Main Story

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that years of progress in the global fight against HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are at risk of being reversed as declining international funding leaves millions without access to life-saving prevention, testing and treatment services.

The warning came in a new report released to coincide with World Hepatitis Day, observed annually on July 28 in honour of the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who discovered the hepatitis B virus.

According to WHO, countries have recorded significant gains over the past decade in tackling HIV, hepatitis and STIs, but funding shortfalls, humanitarian crises and persistent inequalities are widening gaps in access to essential healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The report showed that by the end of 2025, an estimated 32 million people living with HIV were receiving treatment globally. Since 2010, new HIV infections have declined by 42 per cent, while AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 57 per cent.

Despite the progress, WHO estimated that about nine million people still do not have access to life-saving HIV medicines, with new infections continuing to rise in several regions, especially among populations facing stigma and discrimination, including sex workers, people who inject drugs, transgender persons and prison inmates.

The report also highlighted mixed progress in combating viral hepatitis. Annual hepatitis B infections have declined by nearly one-third since 2015, while deaths associated with hepatitis C have reduced. However, viral hepatitis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, causing an estimated 1.3 million deaths in 2024.

WHO further noted that progress in tackling sexually transmitted infections has slowed, warning that reductions in international donor funding disrupted HIV prevention programmes in several countries during 2025, including access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medicine that significantly reduces the risk of HIV infection.

The organisation said barriers to diagnosing and treating hepatitis B also persist despite the availability of highly effective medicines capable of preventing millions of deaths.

To address these challenges, WHO urged countries to integrate HIV, hepatitis and STI services into primary healthcare systems, describing the approach as one of the fastest ways to expand access while building more resilient and sustainable health systems.

The report also highlighted innovations such as long-acting HIV prevention medicines, improved diagnostic technologies and stronger digital health systems as important opportunities to accelerate global progress.

Among the major breakthroughs is the WHO-recommended twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir, which is already being introduced in 10 countries, with rollout planned in another 14 countries. The medicine is expected to significantly reduce new HIV infections, particularly among high-risk populations.

WHO also emphasised the need to strengthen community leadership by ensuring that people most affected by HIV, hepatitis and STIs actively participate in designing health programmes and monitoring service delivery.

The Issues

Declining international funding, humanitarian crises and persistent inequalities are threatening global efforts to eliminate HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections as public health threats. Without sustained investment, millions could lose access to prevention and treatment services, jeopardising decades of progress and increasing the burden of infectious diseases, particularly among vulnerable populations.

What’s Being Said

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:

“This report tells two stories. It demonstrates what is possible when countries invest in health, communities and science. But it also shows how quickly progress can be undone with funding disruptions, humanitarian emergencies and persistent inequalities.”

He added:

“Over the next five years, we must build integrated, resilient health systems that reach those furthest behind.”

World Health Organisation (WHO):

The agency warned that reduced donor funding disrupted HIV prevention programmes in several countries during 2025, affecting access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), while urging governments to strengthen integrated healthcare services and adopt new innovations to sustain progress.

What’s Next

WHO is expected to continue supporting countries in expanding integrated HIV, hepatitis and STI services, promoting innovative prevention tools such as injectable lenacapavir and strengthening community-led healthcare programmes. The organisation also called on governments and development partners to increase investments to prevent the reversal of global health gains.

Bottom Line

While the world has made remarkable progress in reducing HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths and viral hepatitis cases, WHO warns that declining funding threatens to reverse these gains. Sustained investment, stronger health systems and equitable access to prevention and treatment will be critical to keeping global elimination targets on track.