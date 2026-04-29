Data privacy ignorance poses national security risk – DKIPPI

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Weak data privacy practices exposing Nigeria to cyber threats

Ransomware attacks increasingly targeting institutions

Experts warn of economic and governance implications

Policy advocacy paper underway to recommend reforms

Main Story

The Data Knowledge and Information Privacy Protection Initiative (DKIPPI) has warned that widespread ignorance of data privacy practices is exposing Nigeria to significant national security and economic risks.

Speaking in Lagos, DKIPPI President, Tokunbo Smith, said the growing frequency of ransomware attacks highlights systemic vulnerabilities across both public and private sector institutions.

Ransomware attacks, a form of cyber intrusion where attackers encrypt or steal sensitive data and demand payment, have increasingly become a global concern, with developing economies like Nigeria facing heightened exposure due to weak cybersecurity infrastructure.

“The cost of ignorance in data privacy is not just what you lose, it is what you expose,” Smith said. “Ransomware is no longer just cybercrime; it is economic warfare and a governance issue.”

He noted that data privacy has evolved beyond a purely technical issue into a critical pillar of governance, economic stability and national development.

What’s Being Said

Smith called on organisations to adopt proactive and comprehensive data protection frameworks, stressing the need for stronger institutional resilience.

He also urged government authorities to move beyond reactive, punitive measures and instead implement robust regulatory frameworks, enforcement mechanisms and national cyber resilience strategies.

DKIPPI, he disclosed, is finalising a policy advocacy paper that will outline key risks associated with poor data protection practices, including financial losses, operational inefficiencies and national security threats.

What’s Next

The forthcoming policy document is expected to recommend reforms in procurement systems, compliance frameworks and governance structures, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy and restoring public trust in institutional data handling.