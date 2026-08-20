Dangote, Rabiu add $9.5bn to wealth YTD 2026

Key points

Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu have added a combined $9.53bn to their fortunes since the beginning of 2026.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index data tracked by Nairametrics puts Dangote’s wealth at $35.2bn and Rabiu’s at $14.4bn as of August 20.

Dangote’s fortune has increased by $5.26bn, or 17.5%, year-to-date, while Rabiu has gained $4.27bn, representing a 42.2% increase.

The gains have been supported largely by strong performances in Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and other publicly traded businesses linked to the two industrialists.

Dangote remains Africa’s richest person, while the combined wealth of the two Nigerians now stands at about $49.6bn.

Main Story

Nigeria’s two leading industrial billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, have added about $9.53bn to their combined fortunes since the beginning of 2026, as strong performances by companies linked to the businessmen boost their estimated wealth.

Data tracked by Nairametrics from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Dangote’s net worth had risen by $5.26bn, or 17.5%, since January, while Rabiu had gained $4.27bn, representing a 42.2% increase.

As of August 20, Dangote’s wealth stood at an estimated $35.2bn, retaining his position as Africa’s richest person, while Rabiu’s fortune was put at $14.4bn. Their combined wealth therefore stood at approximately $49.6bn.

The increase has been driven in part by the performance of publicly traded companies in which the billionaires hold substantial interests, particularly the cement businesses listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Dangote Cement, in which Dangote owns about 86%, has been one of the strongest performers on the exchange this year. Its shares closed at N1,034 on Wednesday, August 19, compared with N609 at the beginning of the year, representing a 69.8% year-to-date gain.

The appreciation has significantly increased the market value of Dangote’s stake in the company, although his wealth is not derived solely from listed equities. Bloomberg identifies the Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos as his biggest asset. The refinery, which began operations in 2024, is described as Africa’s largest oil refinery.

The Issues

The surge in the billionaires’ wealth highlights the close relationship between movements in Nigeria’s equities market and the estimated fortunes of major shareholders in listed companies.

However, billionaire wealth calculated through market valuations can fluctuate significantly as share prices rise or fall. Such estimates therefore do not necessarily represent cash holdings or readily available funds.

Rabiu’s wealth illustrates this volatility. Although his fortune has increased substantially since January, his net worth had reportedly reached about $18.7bn in May before subsequently declining as the valuations of his listed holdings changed.

What’s Being Said

Bloomberg Billionaires Index data:

The index puts Dangote’s current wealth at $35.2bn and Rabiu’s at $14.4bn, with their combined fortune estimated at about $49.6bn.

Dangote Cement:

The cement company’s shares rose from N609 at the start of 2026 to N1,034 by August 19, representing a 69.8% increase and contributing to the appreciation in the value of Dangote’s stake.

BUA Cement:

BUA Cement shares have also recorded a strong performance, rising from N178.50 at the beginning of the year to N316, representing a gain of about 77%.

Rabiu controls approximately 98% of BUA Cement directly and through other entities, according to the company’s 2026 semi-annual financial report.

What’s Next

Dangote’s wealth could receive further valuation support if plans to take Dangote Petroleum Refinery to the capital market progress.

The refinery reportedly secured a $400m underwriting commitment ahead of a planned $5bn initial public offering, following a $2.5bn private placement in July.

For Rabiu, the future trajectory of his fortune will remain closely linked to the performance of BUA Cement and BUA Foods, as well as broader movements in the Nigerian equities market.

Bottom Line

Dangote and Rabiu have gained a combined $9.53bn in estimated wealth in 2026, reflecting the strong performance of major Nigerian industrial companies on the stock market. While Dangote remains Africa’s richest person, Rabiu has recorded the faster percentage growth this year, underscoring the impact of listed corporate assets on Nigeria’s billionaire wealth rankings.