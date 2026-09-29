Fuel price increase squeezes traders as transport costs rise

KEY POINTS

• Traders in the FCT and neighbouring Suleja say higher fuel prices have raised transportation, restocking and operating costs.

• Some businesses are raising prices, but weaker consumer spending is limiting their ability to fully pass higher costs to customers.

• Traders and residents are calling for lower transport costs, improved infrastructure, affordable credit and higher incomes to ease the pressure.

MAIN STORY

The recent increase in fuel prices is putting pressure on traders in the Federal Capital Territory and Suleja, with higher transportation and restocking costs combining with weaker consumer demand to squeeze business margins.

Traders who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said the impact was being felt across their operations, from sourcing goods to transporting them to their shops and delivering them to customers.

Umar Bayero, a trader in Suleja, said his logistics expenses had risen by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent, depending on the distance and quantity of goods being moved.

He said suppliers were also adjusting their prices because of increased distribution costs, leaving traders with little choice but to raise selling prices.

However, Bayero said the higher prices could not be transferred fully to customers because many consumers were cutting back on purchases and concentrating on essential goods.

Another trader, Azubuike Okafor, said the combination of higher operating expenses and weaker purchasing power had left him with lower sales and reduced profits.

He said he was responding by comparing supplier prices, purchasing according to demand and tightening stock management.

At Rubis Mart in Suleja, Haneefa Anegbe said transportation costs had increased significantly and were feeding into the prices of goods.

“The impact is not too much, we absorb it, but when an increase is significant, like something selling for N60,000 goes up to N68,000, we have no choice than to increase our price too.”

Anegbe said sales had also weakened as customers became more cautious about spending and prioritised expenses such as school fees and other obligations.

She linked stronger consumer spending to household incomes, saying businesses could purchase and stock goods but would struggle if customers lacked the income to buy them.

The pressure extends beyond traders. A resident of Kubwa, Auwal Muhammad, said higher fuel prices had increased his transportation expenses as well as the cost of food and other goods, forcing him to buy smaller quantities and reduce non essential spending.

Another resident, Fauziya Umar, said her purchasing power had fallen because her income had not increased alongside transportation and commodity prices.

THE ISSUES

Higher fuel costs are feeding directly into the cost of moving goods, making transportation and restocking more expensive for traders and suppliers. Traders face a difficult pricing balance because raising prices can protect margins but may further reduce demand among consumers whose purchasing power is already under pressure. The impact is extending to households, with residents reporting reduced quantities of purchases, tighter spending and greater prioritisation of essential needs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As a trader, I depend on transportation both to source goods from suppliers and to move them to my place of business.

“From an economic perspective, this has contributed to higher input costs and reduced my profit margin,” — Umar Bayero, trader.

“Depending on the distance and quantity of goods involved, my transportation and logistics expenses have increased by roughly between 30 per cent 50 per cent.

“Suppliers have also increased their prices because they face higher transportation and distribution costs.

“This has forced me to increase my selling prices to partly compensate for the higher cost of restocking and transportation,” — Umar Bayero, trader.

“Compared with the period before the fuel price increase, I am dealing with higher costs, weaker demand, and low profit,” — Azubuike Okafor, trader.

“The impact is not too much, we absorb it, but when an increase is significant, like something selling for N60,000 goes up to N68,000, we have no choice than to increase our price too.” — Haneefa Anegbe, Rubis Mart, Suleja.

“I believe that if the minimum wage increases or customers earn more, spending will increase. They will be able to spend more to afford their basic needs,” — Haneefa Anegbe, Rubis Mart, Suleja.

“Transportation costs have gone up, and the prices of food and other goods have also increased,” — Auwal Muhammad, resident of Kubwa.

“My spending ability has been affected, whereas my income remains unchanged,” — Fauziya Umar, resident.

WHAT’S NEXT

Traders say they will continue to adjust their sourcing, stock levels and pricing as they respond to higher operating costs and changing customer demand.

They are also calling for more affordable transport and energy costs, low interest financing and better roads, while residents want measures that can ease transportation and essential commodity costs.

BOTTOM LINE

Higher fuel costs are creating pressure on both sides of the market: traders are paying more to operate while consumers have less room to spend. The result is a squeeze on business margins, sales and household purchasing power.