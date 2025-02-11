Dangote Peugeot Begins Assembly Of Peugeot 3008 GT In Kaduna, Introduces Landmark Pickup

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), the official assembler and marketer of Peugeot vehicles in Nigeria, has taken another major step in its revival of the iconic car brand in the country. The company has commenced the assembly of the high-performance Peugeot 3008 GT model at its Kaduna facility.

The Peugeot 3008 GT is known globally for its sleek design, impressive performance, and advanced technology features. It boasts a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, enhancing its power and fuel efficiency. The latest addition joins DPAN’s growing lineup of locally assembled vehicles, which already includes the popular Peugeot 301 sedan and the spacious Peugeot 5008 SUV.

Inside the 3008 GT, drivers will enjoy premium features such as a lumbar-adjustable and massaging driver’s seat, push-button start, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling—helping drivers comply with road safety regulations. On highways, the vehicle’s cruise control system allows for a smoother and more comfortable driving experience.

The 3008 GT also comes equipped with advanced safety features, including:

Eight airbags for comprehensive occupant protection.

for comprehensive occupant protection. Lane departure warning system to enhance road safety.

to enhance road safety. Electronic child safety lock for added security.

for added security. Rear parking sensors with graphic and audible alerts.

with graphic and audible alerts. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBFD), which work together to prevent skidding and improve braking efficiency.

One of the standout features of the Peugeot 3008 GT is its I-Cockpit technology, which provides an intuitive driving experience. The vehicle’s dashboard integrates a 12.3-inch head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a multifunction steering wheel. Comfort is further enhanced with a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system, a cooling glove box, and a premium sound system.

Beyond the 3008 GT, DPAN is set to introduce a rugged light commercial vehicle, the Peugeot Landtrek 4×2 pickup truck, equipped with a powerful 2.4-liter engine. This model is designed for durability and efficiency, ideal for businesses and individuals in need of a reliable workhorse. There are also plans to introduce the more advanced 4×4 version in the future.

Umar Isa-Kaita, DPAN’s Chief Commercial Officer, revealed that the company is in discussions with auto firms to expand Peugeot’s sales and after-sales network across Nigeria. This move aims to make the brand’s vehicles more accessible and ensure better service support for customers nationwide.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited is a joint venture involving billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote’s Dangote Industries Limited, the Kaduna, Plateau, and Kebbi State Governments, and Peugeot’s parent company, Stellantis Group.

The expansion of Peugeot’s lineup with the 3008 GT and Landtrek pickup is part of DPAN’s commitment to reviving the brand in Nigeria. The company had previously announced plans to introduce models such as the Peugeot 508, 5008, and 3008 as part of its growth strategy.

According to Managing Director Ibrahim Isa Gachi, the Kaduna plant has the capacity to assemble up to 120 Peugeot vehicles daily when operating two shifts. He remains confident that, with continued support and a favorable business environment, DPAN will restore Peugeot’s dominance in Nigeria’s auto market.

Peugeot was once the leading automobile brand in Nigeria during the 1980s and early 1990s before economic downturns and policy shifts led to an influx of imported cars from Asia. With its growing lineup of locally assembled vehicles and expanding dealership network, DPAN is positioning itself to reclaim its place in the Nigerian auto industry.