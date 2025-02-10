Nigeria’s Agriculture Sector Maintains Positive Outlook Despite Slower Growth In January 2025

Nigeria’s agriculture sector continues to show a positive business outlook in January 2025, though growth slows as the Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) Index declines to +10.85 points from +13.93 points in December 2024.

The latest industry report highlights mixed performance across sub-sectors. While crop production and livestock maintain steady growth, agro-allied businesses and forestry experience declines, impacting overall sectoral confidence.

Despite this slowdown, agriculture remains resilient, supported by a strong harvest season and improved security in key food-producing areas. Dry-season farming also helps sustain production levels during a typically slower period.

Sector Performance: Growth in Some Areas, Challenges in Others

Different sub-sectors of agriculture show varied results:

Crop Production (+16.96 points) and Livestock (+5.66 points) benefit from seasonal demand and better access to farming inputs.

and benefit from seasonal demand and better access to farming inputs. Fishing (+3.20 points) records growth due to stable water conditions and consistent market demand.

records growth due to stable water conditions and consistent market demand. Agro-Allied (-9.17 points) and Forestry (-1.07 points) struggle with rising input costs, lower processing activities, and the usual year-end slowdown.

While some areas face setbacks, businesses in the sector remain cautiously optimistic. Ongoing government interventions and reforms continue to support stability and investment in agriculture.

Outlook and Key Influences on Future Growth

The Business Confidence Survey (BCS) collects insights from industry leaders, analyzing trends in production, investment, employment, pricing, and market conditions.

Although agriculture remains on an upward path, concerns such as fluctuating production costs, logistical difficulties, and climate risks may influence growth in the coming months. However, policies aimed at food security, financial support for agribusinesses, and infrastructure improvements are expected to shape the sector’s outlook in 2025.