SEREC urges reforms, not abandonment of National Single Window

Key points

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) has called for reforms and optimisation of Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) rather than its abandonment.

rather than its abandonment. The centre said criticism of the NSW, “dual clearing” and manual interventions at the nation’s ports should be based on evidence and a clear understanding of agencies’ statutory responsibilities.

SEREC acknowledged implementation challenges but said they do not, by themselves, demonstrate that the NSW policy is fundamentally defective.

The group called for a transparent framework to monitor physical interventions and distinguish legitimate risk-based examinations from unnecessary or arbitrary cargo interference.

It advocated a “One Cargo, One Digital Identity” system through which Customs and other government agencies can access shared cargo data.

system through which Customs and other government agencies can access shared cargo data. SEREC said interoperability, harmonised processes, common data standards and intelligent risk management would be critical to the success of the NSW.

It urged stakeholders to conduct a Phase-One lessons-learned review before further expansion of the system.

Main Story

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) has urged stakeholders to focus on reforming and strengthening Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) rather than abandoning the initiative in response to implementation challenges at the nation’s ports.

The centre made its position known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, following commentaries questioning the operation of the NSW, alleged “dual clearing” and continued manual interventions in cargo clearance.

SEREC acknowledged that constructive criticism and independent scrutiny were necessary for a major national reform of such scale to succeed. However, it cautioned against broad conclusions that could misrepresent the architecture of the NSW or the statutory responsibilities of government agencies operating at the ports.

According to the centre, the NSW remains a strategic reform capable of improving trade facilitation, reducing inefficiencies and strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in international commerce.

It argued that challenges encountered during the first phase of implementation should be treated as evidence of areas requiring refinement rather than as proof that the entire policy should be discarded.

SEREC therefore called for an approach centred on evidence-based diagnosis, integration and continuous optimisation.

The Issues

One of the major concerns raised in the debate is the continued physical intervention in cargo after electronic processes have been completed.

SEREC said such intervention does not automatically constitute “dual clearing”, noting that the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant agencies retain statutory powers to conduct risk management, intelligence, security and compliance checks.

The centre said the more important questions should be whether an intervention is authorised, necessary, documented and risk-based, rather than assuming that every physical examination is evidence of systemic failure.

It nevertheless condemned arbitrary interference with cargo and stressed that legitimate trade facilitation should not be used as a justification for preventing lawful examinations, particularly where security and public safety are involved.

The centre noted that Nigeria’s trading environment is still not completely compliant and therefore called for a proper compliance audit before attributing every physical intervention to corruption or institutional resistance.

Rethinking “Dual Clearing”

SEREC argued that the debate over “dual clearing” requires greater precision.

The centre said electronic processing through the NSW should not necessarily eliminate every physical interaction with cargo. Rather, the objective should be to ensure that physical interventions are limited, justified and targeted, particularly where intelligence or risk assessment indicates that examination is necessary.

It advocated a transparent Trade Compliance and Intervention Performance Framework capable of measuring the frequency, justification and outcome of physical interventions.

Such a framework, it said, would allow legitimate interventions to be distinguished from unnecessary duplication and provide a basis for progressively reducing avoidable physical checks.

One Cargo, One Digital Identity

SEREC also proposed the adoption of a “One Cargo, One Digital Identity” approach in which relevant government agencies operate with shared and consistent cargo information.

The centre said the effectiveness of the NSW should not be measured simply by whether government agencies are connected to a common portal.

Rather, genuine transformation would require interoperability, harmonised processes, common data standards and intelligent risk assessment.

Under the proposed approach, information supplied by traders would be available to authorised agencies through an integrated digital environment, reducing repetitive documentation and unnecessary physical interactions.

Manual Processes and Risk Management

SEREC called for the intelligent reduction of manual processes rather than their elimination regardless of circumstances.

It said the goal should be to achieve the minimum level of physical intervention necessary for effective enforcement, with particular attention to high-risk consignments involving items such as arms and narcotics.

The centre maintained that a modern trade facilitation system must balance speed and efficiency with national security, revenue protection and regulatory compliance.

This means that legitimate risk-based examinations should remain possible even as routine and unnecessary manual procedures are progressively eliminated.

Institutional Resistance or Implementation Gaps?

SEREC also cautioned against describing every delay or operational difficulty as evidence of “institutional resistance”.

It argued that claims of wrongdoing should be supported by evidence and investigated where necessary.

According to the centre, implementation challenges could also arise from inadequate integration, inconsistent procedures, data gaps, unclear responsibilities or weaknesses in system design.

Distinguishing these factors from deliberate obstruction would allow policymakers to address the actual source of the problem instead of relying on broad accusations.

What’s Being Said

SEREC said constructive criticism should remain part of the reform process but warned against conclusions that could undermine a potentially transformative national initiative.

The centre’s position is that the NSW should be subjected to continuous scrutiny and improvement rather than either being uncritically celebrated or outright rejected.

It argued that the critical question is not whether problems exist, but whether those problems can be identified, measured and corrected.

What’s Next

SEREC called for a comprehensive Phase-One lessons-learned review before further expansion of the National Single Window.

The review should identify implementation gaps, examine the causes of delays and manual interventions, evaluate agency interoperability and establish measurable performance indicators.

The centre also wants the proposed Trade Compliance and Intervention Performance Framework to provide greater transparency around physical cargo examinations.

The next phase of the NSW, according to SEREC’s position, should therefore focus on improving data sharing, harmonising agency processes, strengthening risk management and eliminating unnecessary duplication.

Bottom Line

SEREC’s intervention shifts the debate over Nigeria’s National Single Window from whether the reform should survive to how it should work better.

The centre acknowledges genuine implementation problems but argues that abandoning the NSW would be the wrong response. Instead, it wants the system subjected to rigorous review, stronger digital integration and transparent performance monitoring.

For Nigeria’s ports to become genuinely faster and more competitive, the objective should be clear: one cargo, one digital identity, fewer unnecessary physical interventions and smarter risk-based enforcement — without compromising revenue protection or national security.