Customs, Navy Deepen Strategic Collaboration To Strengthen Maritime Security, Trade Facilitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, and the Nigerian Navy have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing maritime security and facilitating seamless trade across Nigeria’s territorial waters.

This commitment was highlighted during a courtesy visit by the Admiralty Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, to the Customs Area Controller of the Apapa Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu.

Speaking at the event, Comptroller Olomu described the Nigerian Navy as indispensable to Customs marine operations, stating that effective maritime enforcement would be impossible without naval support.

“Without the Navy, Customs marine cannot operate effectively on water. This is why we must explore avenues to further strengthen our relationship,” he said.

He further noted that the Apapa Command’s ability to generate 40–50% of the total revenue for the NCS is a direct result of strong inter-agency collaboration, particularly with the Navy.

“No trade can thrive in an environment plagued by insecurity. Our success in curbing smuggling and plugging revenue leakages is largely due to the robust cooperation with the Navy and other security agencies,” Olomu stated.

The Customs boss also lauded the Navy’s role in maritime border operations, emphasising the critical importance of naval presence around the nation’s sea-linked trade corridors.

“The proximity of Nigeria’s trade corridor to the sea underscores the essential role the Navy plays in ensuring security within our maritime domain,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Rear Admiral Shehu said his visit was aimed at consolidating the long-standing relationship between the Naval Dockyard and the NCS, particularly in areas of logistics and trade facilitation.

“It is important I familiarise myself with the leadership of the Apapa Command. The collaboration between the Navy and Customs has been fruitful over the past 10 years, particularly in trade facilitation involving the Naval Dockyard,”

He also reiterated his belief in informal inter-agency relationships that yield long-term institutional benefits.

“I believe in informal engagements that foster results. Documentation can always come later, but what matters is sustaining the partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Naval Dockyard,” he stated.

He noted that the Dockyard’s shipbuilding and maintenance responsibilities, mandated by the Chief of Naval Staff, often require the importation of specialised components, which calls for timely Customs clearance and continued logistical cooperation.

“Most of our functions related to shipbuilding and maintenance demand regular importation of materials. A strong working relationship with Customs is crucial for the prompt clearance of these items,” he said.