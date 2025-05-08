Stanbic IBTC Impacts Over 5,000 Lives Through Nationwide Malaria Initiative

In commemoration of World Malaria Day 2025, Stanbic IBTC has launched a bold, multi-state initiative to curb the spread of malaria, Nigeria’s most prevalent vector-borne disease. The outreach, which began on 25 April – World Malaria Day, in Nchatancha, Enugu East Local Government Area (LGA), continued on 28 April in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State, and was concluded on 30 April in Wudil Ward, Wudil LGA, Kano State.

The initiative delivered free malaria testing and diagnosis; administration of treatment drugs to those who tested positive; awareness talks on malaria prevention and distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs). These efforts directly impacted over 5,800 individuals across the three states.

Speaking on the initiative, Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: “We are proud to support World Malaria Day 2025 and contribute to global efforts to control and eliminate malaria. Our partnership with stakeholders has helped raise awareness about the disease; promote prevention and control measures; and inspire action towards achieving a malaria-free world.”

This year’s World Malaria Day theme, “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, reimagine, reignite,” called for renewed commitment to malaria prevention and control efforts. Stanbic IBTC responded to this call by implementing this multi-state approach, targeting vulnerable communities.

The initiative comes at a critical time when sustainable investment in malaria prevention is needed to protect vulnerable populations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths worldwide in 2023 – representing about 11 million more cases compared to 2022.

Nigeria bears a disproportionate burden of the disease, accounting for 30.9 per cent of all malaria deaths in the WHO African Region. Children under five years old account for approximately 76 per cent of all malaria deaths in the region, making timely interventions crucial for survival.

Through its comprehensive programme, Stanbic IBTC continues its long-standing commitment to promoting health, well-being, and sustainable development in the communities it serves. By focusing on grassroots engagement, the financial institution ensures that life-saving information and resources reach those most at risk.

The campaign represents a model for effective corporate intervention in public health challenges. By supporting prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment strategies, this initiative helps save lives and strengthens community resilience against this preventable and treatable disease.

Stanbic IBTC’s malaria intervention aligns with global efforts that have averted an estimated 2.2 billion cases of malaria and 12.7 million deaths since 2000, according to the WHO.