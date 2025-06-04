Customs Intercepts Contraband Worth ₦1.5 Billion In Two Weeks

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted smuggled goods valued at over ₦1.5 billion during a two-week anti-smuggling operation across the South-West region.

Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, who disclosed this at a press briefing held on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos, said the seizures were recorded barely three weeks after he assumed leadership of the unit on April 23, 2025.

According to Shuaibu, the unit made 46 interceptions and recovered ₦48.34 million through demand notices issued to importers who made improper declarations to evade customs duties.

“These interceptions demonstrate our officers’ unrelenting commitment to curbing illicit trade and protecting the nation’s economy,” he said. “Our operatives inflicted substantial financial losses on economic saboteurs by foiling their smuggling attempts.”

Items seized during the operation included 2,051 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice—equivalent to three trailer loads, 1,665kg of Cannabis Sativa, 4,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 11 used vehicles, and a J5 bus loaded with expired goods. A Volvo truck conveying 180 sacks of new towels was also intercepted.

Shuaibu added that seven suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures, which had a combined duty-paid value of ₦1.28 billion. He stressed that the unit remains committed to harnessing all revenue components and implementing sustainable strategies to grow the economy, increase government earnings, and promote lawful trade.

He detailed several notable interceptions, including:

On May 23 and 24, two 40-foot containers—MSCU 5295718 and MRSU 5856090—were intercepted around Ijora-Olopa and Mile 2. The containers held seven Mitsubishi Canters, Toyota Hiace buses, and three mini shuttles, all dismantled to evade customs duties.

On May 19, a Volvo truck transporting 1,263 used tyres was intercepted at 03:00hrs, resulting in the arrest of one suspect. Later that day at 23:00hrs, officers stopped another truck along the Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway laden with uncustomed goods, including bulletproof vests.

On May 26 at about 06:00hrs, operatives in Ijebu-Ode intercepted a seemingly empty Mercedes Benz truck. A thorough search revealed Cannabis Sativa concealed within its compartments.

Other items seized included 312 bales of printed wax fabric, 23 bales of second-hand clothing, 42 used gas cylinders, 30 flat-screen televisions, 65 tabletop gas cookers, 31 used split air conditioning units, and used bicycles.

In response to the cannabis seizures, Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, Mr Abdul Mayaki of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), received the confiscated substances from Customs. He commended the inter-agency collaboration and revealed that an MoU has been signed with the Indian government to stop codeine production destined for Nigeria.

“With ongoing synergy, we are closing the gap and will continue to disrupt the operations of drug traffickers and smugglers across Nigeria’s borders,” Mayaki assured.

Shuaibu reiterated the unit’s resolve to remain vigilant as smugglers continue to evolve their tactics, stressing that intelligence-driven operations would remain key in intercepting illegal trade and safeguarding national interests.