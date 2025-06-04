FG Moves To Sanction Unapproved Satellite Campuses In Federal Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has announced plans to clamp down on the unregulated establishment of satellite campuses by federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

In a directive issued by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and dated May 30, 2025, the government expressed strong disapproval of the growing trend of creating satellite campuses without proper authorisation from the relevant regulatory bodies—the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

The memo, addressed to the Executive Secretaries of the three agencies and sighted by PUNCH Online on Wednesday, warned that any tertiary institution found operating satellite campuses without ministerial approval through the designated regulators would face strict sanctions.

Dr. Alausa decried the proliferation of such campuses, describing them as lacking academic merit, strategic planning, and infrastructural capacity. He emphasised that the practice is undermining the integrity and sustainability of Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“Instead of consolidating and enhancing the capacity of existing campuses, some Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts are diverting scarce resources to establish poorly equipped satellite campuses. This approach is counterproductive and compromises educational standards,” the minister said.

He directed the NUC, NBTE, and NCCE to formally communicate to all federal tertiary institutions under their supervision that the establishment of any new satellite campus must receive prior approval from the Minister of Education via the appropriate regulatory agency.

“Non-compliance with this directive will attract appropriate disciplinary action,” the minister warned.