NHRC calls for national policy to protect civilians amid rising attacks

Keypoints

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded a comprehensive national policy for the protection of human rights and civilians in Nigeria.

has demanded a comprehensive national policy for the protection of human rights and civilians in Nigeria. Executive Secretary Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN) expressed grave concern over the “frequency and geographic spread” of recent attacks on military bases and civilian communities.

expressed grave concern over the “frequency and geographic spread” of recent attacks on military bases and civilian communities. The Commission noted that assaults have specifically targeted markets, hospitals, and places of worship in states including Borno, Niger, Benue, Kaduna, and Plateau .

. Ojukwu emphasized that the protection of civilians must become the central objective of security operations rather than remain incidental to them.

Main Story

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN) stated that the evolving pattern of violence in Nigeria underscores an urgent need for a human rights-based national response.

He explained that recent months have seen coordinated assaults on military formations in the North-East and suicide bombings in civilian areas like Maiduguri. He further noted that the deliberate targeting of worshippers and rural communities represents a systematic assault on the fundamental right to life and security.

The NHRC boss mentioned that while the commission acknowledges the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, the nation must confront the truth that current security operations require a more coherent preventive framework.

He observed that a national policy must ensure accountability for violations by both state and non-state actors. He added that such an approach is not a sign of weakness but a requirement of law that provides the foundation for state legitimacy. He concluded by urging the government to prioritize the safety of vulnerable populations so they are not reduced to “collateral damage.”

The Issues

The primary challenge for Nigeria is the asymmetric nature of the conflict, where non-state armed groups intentionally target public institutions to spread terror. Authorities must solve the problem of accountability to ensure that victims receive effective remedies and rehabilitation rather than just being recorded as statistics. Furthermore, there is a tension between military necessity and civilian safety, requiring security forces to strictly adhere to the principles of distinction and proportionality. To achieve sustainable peace, the government must now integrate early warning systems and community engagement mechanisms into its core security architecture.

What’s Being Said

“The protection of civilians cannot remain incidental to security operations; it must be their central objective,” stated Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN) .

. The NHRC noted that sustainable peace is only achievable where the state consistently upholds the rights of its people.

noted that sustainable peace is only achievable where the state consistently upholds the rights of its people. Security analysts have observed that the geographic spread of attacks into states like Kwara and Sokoto indicates a shifting tactical landscape for insurgent groups.

have observed that the geographic spread of attacks into states like Kwara and Sokoto indicates a shifting tactical landscape for insurgent groups. Civil society organizations have long advocated for a policy that recognizes affected populations as “rights-holders” rather than mere victims of circumstance.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to come under increased pressure to draft a National Policy on the Protection of Civilians in line with the NHRC’s recommendation.

is expected to come under increased pressure to draft a National Policy on the Protection of Civilians in line with the NHRC’s recommendation. New early warning mechanisms are anticipated to be proposed for high-risk rural areas to improve community-led protection efforts.

are anticipated to be proposed for high-risk rural areas to improve community-led protection efforts. The Armed Forces of Nigeria may face calls to update their rules of engagement to further emphasize the principle of “precaution” in civilian-populated zones.

may face calls to update their rules of engagement to further emphasize the principle of “precaution” in civilian-populated zones. Increased collaboration between the NHRC and state governments is likely to focus on the rehabilitation and support of survivors of the recent wave of attacks.

Bottom Line

The NHRC’s call represents a push to shift Nigeria’s security narrative from a purely kinetic response to one rooted in human rights. By making civilian protection a formal national policy, the Commission aims to ensure that the fight against terror does not come at the cost of the very citizens the state is sworn to protect.