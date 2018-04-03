Curtain Falls on ARISE Fashion Week, Nigerians Seek More

The Arise Fashion Week came to an exciting end Monday with international models drawn from across the globe and a cross-section of Nigerians who religiously followed every minute of the show explicitly betraying their nostalgic emotions and wishing the three-day show never ended.

They relished every moment and the fun they had, particularly meeting the headline act top model Naomi Campbell and New York-based Nigerian model, Oluchi Orlandi.

As the show drew the curtain Monday, the organisers intent on closing on a high, introduced head turning designers who included Odion Mimonet, Re, House of Nwocha, Dzyn, Maxivive and Sunny Rose.

Also among the major models that headlined the show were new international catwalk modelling sensation – Imaan, Nigeria’s export, Oluchi and scores of other male and female models who kept the audience engaged and glued to their seats throughout the show.

The major dignitaries who graced the show were the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, Tein George, George Hotel, Ikoyi, Helen Prest, Dbang, Albert Okunagba and Nigerians from all walks of life.

Reactions were very positive and with some describing it as the biggest fashion show in Africa.

“It’s been an amazing journey for me,” gushed 19 year-old Michael Chima. “Last night I had the opportunity to walk the runway with Naomi Campbell for Ozwald Boateng. The female model in front of me was dazed and nearly broke down when she saw the top model. But Naomi noticed how overwhelmed she was and hugged her. The designers too have been very expressive with their pieces. Some of them are so nice like Tinnie Tempah who gave us the shoes we wore. I will generally miss the ambience.”

18-year-old Beth model, Glory Egwede, however, expressed her happiness, stressing that “I’m so happy the show is coming to an end. It’s been very exhilarating with the rehearsals, fittings, photo sessions. Yes, I’m excited about today but in a way not too excited because of the great moments I have had.”

For some of them, it was also the last opportunity to pitch to the different modelling agencies like Beth Modelling and Storm Modelling Agencies present at the show for a possible contract.

The fifth edition of the Arise Fashion week since it kicked-off over the weekend at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, has paraded top designers in the continent as well as in The Diaspora. From Ozwald Boateng to Taryor Gabriels, the runway saw the showcasing of interesting and iconic pieces from over 40 designers from 14 countries.

It also featured celebrities like Richard Mofe-Damijo who modelled for Taryor Gabriels and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Leo for Kimono Kollection.

Monday night, designers who walked down the runway included House of Irawo which is making its debut on the runway, Mai Atafo, Moofa, Kola Kuddus and Sunny Rose.