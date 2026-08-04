Day 8 live updates: Nomy reignites Bells feud as Head of House race intensifies

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Entertainment Correspondent | August 3, 2026 | 4:00 PM

Key Points

Nomy rules out reconciliation with Bells as tensions from their earlier clash resurface

Housemates prepare for the Head of House challenge amid strategy talks, relationship revelations and fresh disagreements

Sultex sets the fastest time of 8 minutes, 51 seconds to lead the Head of House contest

Main Story

Tensions remained high in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 “Show Ya Sef” house on Day Eight as unresolved conflicts, relationship conversations and the race for a new Head of House dominated activities ahead of the week’s live nominations.

The day began with outgoing Head of House, Chimsom Chuka, reminding housemates to comply with Biggie’s house rules, warning that poor housekeeping and failure to maintain order could attract sanctions. He also announced that food hoarding would no longer be tolerated during the remainder of his tenure, urging housemates to finish leftover meals instead of allowing them to go to waste.

Discussions later shifted to house dynamics, with several contestants questioning the motives behind some housemates’ actions. Bells suggested that some participants were seeking unnecessary attention, while Sultex expressed confidence that he would emerge as the next Head of House.

One of the day’s biggest talking points came when Nomy revisited her earlier altercation with Bells during a conversation with fellow housemate Aikou. Describing the discussion as a “therapy session,” Nomy maintained that Bells had crossed a line during their disagreement and insisted she had no interest in repairing their relationship.

“Hell no!” Nomy said when asked whether she would consider reconciling with Bells, adding that while she would never become physically violent, she admitted her words could be deeply hurtful when provoked.

Aikou advised her against allowing difficult situations to define her reactions, encouraging her to develop emotional resilience rather than carry past conflicts forward.

Relationship discussions also took centre stage as Tram revealed details about his personal life outside the house. Speaking with Oyin, Mercedes, Keivo and Flora, he disclosed that his relationship had been experiencing difficulties before he entered the competition because his partner opposed his decision to participate in the show.

Elsewhere, wager preparations continued as housemates brainstormed ideas for their weekly presentation, while discussions around possible romantic connections inside the house gathered momentum. Oyin speculated about a possible love triangle involving Chimsom Chuka, Kamsy and Gerard, while Tram described Gerard as someone whose personality was only beginning to emerge.

The atmosphere shifted once Biggie announced that the “This Is Me” talent showcase would hold after the live nominations, prompting less-prepared contestants to scramble for performance ideas.

Another disagreement erupted shortly before the Head of House challenge after Mercedes confronted Oyin over repeatedly mispronouncing her name. Oyin refused to back down, insisting Mercedes was “not her friend,” before Bells and Flora stepped in to calm the situation.

Attention later turned to the Head of House competition, with Gerard setting the initial benchmark before Sultex produced the fastest performance of the day, completing the course in eight minutes and 51 seconds. Abi and Neche, however, were eliminated after failing to complete the challenge successfully.

What’s Being Said

“Hell no!” Nomy said when asked whether she would reconcile with Bells, insisting their previous disagreement had permanently damaged their relationship.

“I have never been physically aggressive and I never will be,” Nomy added, explaining that while she keeps her hands to herself, her words can become harsh when she feels provoked.

Aikou urged Nomy to adopt a different perspective, encouraging her not to allow other people’s actions to dictate how she responds to difficult situations.

What’s Next

The Head of House challenge will continue until a winner is confirmed, determining this week’s house leader and strategic advantage.

Housemates are expected to participate in the “This Is Me” talent showcase following the Live Nominations Show.

Attention will also turn to this week’s nominations as alliances, rivalries and emerging relationships continue to shape the competition.

Bottom Line:

The Bottom Line: Day Eight demonstrated that social dynamics are becoming just as important as competition performance inside the BBNaija house. With unresolved personal conflicts resurfacing and the Head of House contest entering a decisive stage, relationships and strategic positioning are likely to play an even greater role in shaping the week’s nominations and gameplay.