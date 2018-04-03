LG Electronics Launches Free Laundry Service to Ogba Community in Lagos

LG Electronics recently launched a free laundry service for the residents of Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos. The move is to help alleviate the shortage of water and power supply in the area so residents could efficiently carry out their laundry activities. The laundry cabin is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to effectively take care of laundry needs of the people free of charge. The gesture is the first of its kind in the country.

The event, which held at the LG Showroom, was attended by top officials from Korea – Mr. Choong Hak Lee, Executive Vice President, Business Support Officer, LG Electronics, Mr. Dae Sik Yoon, Vice President, LG Electronics as well as top management of LG Electronics West Africa operations, led by Mr. Taeick Son, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director Fouani Nigeria limited, Mr. Jiung Park, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, Mr. Hari Elluru, Corporate Marketing Manager, LG Electronics West Africa operations alongside other dignitaries and the media.

Tagged ‘Life’s Good with LG Wash,’ the free service is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme for the year designed to serve over 50 people per day. It is interesting to note that LG Electronics has over the years continued to receive accolades from Nigerian consumers for having their interest at heart in the development of cutting edge technological products. LG plans to replicate the initiative in other strategic locations across the state and across the country.

Mr. Yoon said, “As a global company, LG Electronics wants to use its capabilities to help local communities all over the world to solve some of their regional issues. In this regard, I hope that ‘Life’s Good with LG Wash’ will help make your lives more convenient and comfortable. I hope that the opening of ‘Life’s Good with LG Wash’ will bring more spare time and comforts to residents here. LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future.”

The facility contains several LG washing machines, LG Dryers, LG Air Conditioning units, uninterrupted power supply, constant supply of water among others to ensure the facility operates seamlessly.

Also Fouani, said, “This is what I truly call giving back to the society because the real beneficiaries of this project are the masses. I believe they will take advantage of this initiative from LG Electronics to make life better for them. The laundry is fully equipped with modern facilities for a standard laundry service.”