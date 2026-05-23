Interswitch unveils digital forecourt suite with ‘Pay-As-You-Want’ capability at NNPC retail transformation summit

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has unveiled its tailored Digital Forecourt suite, an integrated digital retail ecosystem designed to seamlessly connect payments, operations, and customer experiences within modern fuel retail environments.

The unveiling took place at the NNPC Retail Business Transformation Summit held this May at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Abuja, where Interswitch participated as Headline Technology Partner.

At the centre of the Digital Forecourt ecosystem is the “Pay-As-You-Want” capability, a flexible payment solution that enables customers to choose how they pay for fuel and related services, across cards, transfers, USSD, QR, wallets, and other payment channels, while empowering retailers to deliver faster, more convenient, and truly customer-centric experiences.

The summit convened regulators, industry leaders, technology providers, and key stakeholders to explore strategies shaping the future of retail energy in Nigeria. Discussions focused on digital innovation, customer-centric service delivery, operational optimisation, and the growing role of technology in building more efficient and future-ready retail ecosystems.

The Digital Forecourt suite, and particularly its ‘Pay-As-You-Want’ capability, attracted strong interest from stakeholders for its ability to address evolving consumer expectations while improving operational efficiency, enhancing payment flexibility, and streamlining service delivery in increasingly digital retail environments.

Speaking at the event, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems, Interswitch, emphasised the importance of building intelligent digital infrastructure to support long-term business transformation.

“True business transformation is not simply about adopting technology; it is about creating connected ecosystems that drive efficiency, improve experiences, and unlock new opportunities for growth. As industries continue to evolve, businesses must rethink how they engage customers, optimise operations, and deliver value at scale. At Interswitch, we are focused on enabling this shift through payment and commerce solutions that are secure, seamless, and built for the realities of modern business,” Don-Okhuofu said.

She further noted that the future of retail energy will depend on how effectively businesses integrate technology into everyday operations to improve accessibility, convenience, and customer satisfaction.

Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems, Interswitch, speaking at the NNPC Retail Business Transformation Summit held recently at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Abuja.

Beyond the curated sessions at the Summit, Interswitch engaged stakeholders through interactive sessions at its exhibition showcase, where attendees experienced live demonstrations of the Digital Forecourt ecosystem, with the “Pay-As-You-Want” capability serving as a key enabler of its flexible, customer-first payment experience. These engagements provided industry players and partners with practical insights into how digital infrastructure can drive operational excellence and unlock new growth opportunities within the downstream sector.

The summit served as a strategic platform for collaboration among stakeholders committed to modernising Nigeria’s energy retail landscape. Through its participation, Interswitch reaffirmed its commitment to supporting businesses with the technology and infrastructure required to accelerate digital adoption and build smarter, more connected commercial experiences for the future.