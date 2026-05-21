Chelle names Osimhen, Iwobi, Ndidi for Unity Cup, friendlies

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 21, 2026

KEY POINTS

Eric Chelle releases separate squads for Unity Cup and Poland, Portugal friendlies

Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman headline senior squad selection

Arthur Okonkwo receives first competitive call-up after switching allegiance from England to Nigeria

MAIN STORY

Nigeria national football team head coach Eric Chelle has released two distinct squads for Nigeria’s upcoming Unity Cup campaign in London and high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal in June.

The Unity Cup squad, which blends senior internationals with emerging and Nigeria Premier Football League talents, will compete in a semi-final fixture against Zimbabwe on May 26 at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley in London. The winner will face either Jamaica or India in the final, depending on the outcome of the other semi-final.

Chelle retained experienced players including Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Akor Adams, Francis Uzoho and Bruno Onyemaechi, while also integrating several new invitees. Among them is Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who recently completed a switch in international eligibility from England to Nigeria.

Others included in the Unity Cup selection are Emmanuel Fernandez, Igoh Ogbu, Raphael Onyedika, Tochukwu Nnadi, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and a sizeable group from the Nigerian domestic league such as Michael Atata and Ayobami Junior.

For the more competitive friendlies against Poland in Warsaw on June 3 and Portugal in Leiria on June 10, Chelle named a stronger, Europe-based core. The squad features Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka and Paul Onuachu, alongside regular call-ups such as Raphael Onyedika and Bruno Onyemaechi.

The fixtures form part of Nigeria’s build-up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, where they have been drawn in a group alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

No official quotes accompanied the squad announcement at the time of publication. The lists were released via the team’s official communication channels on X.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigeria face Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup semi-final on May 26 in London

Friendlies against Poland (June 3, Warsaw) and Portugal (June 10, Leiria) follow

Final Unity Cup fixture scheduled for late May depending on semi-final outcome

BOTTOM LINE

The squad split reflects a deliberate depth-building strategy, balancing immediate competitive friendlies with long-term squad expansion ahead of AFCON 2027 qualification demands. Chelle appears to be widening Nigeria’s talent pool while maintaining a stable European-based core.