CONMMEP: AREFFN Bot Chair, Chief Metu, Urges Agencies To Emulate Customs’ Leadership

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFFN), Chief Augustine Ejike Metu, has called on regulatory agencies and government institutions to adopt the exemplary leadership style of the Nigeria Customs Service, particularly under the command of Comptroller (Dr.) Ben Oramalugo of the Seme Area Command.

Speaking during the recent roundtable organised by the Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP), Chief Metu, a seasoned administrator and maritime stakeholder delivered a robust analysis on trade facilitation, national development, and governance, urging a collective commitment to transparency and system reform.

Describing Comptroller Oramalugo as a “shining example” of effective leadership in the maritime sector, Chief Metu commended the Customs Area Controller for promoting seamless trade facilitation and enhancing revenue generation along the nation’s borders. He emphasised that sustained national growth hinges on visionary leadership and institutional integrity.

In a strong-worded statement, Chief Metu decried the continued importation and circulation of fake and adulterated products in Nigeria. He challenged relevant agencies to strengthen enforcement measures, adding that the proliferation of such goods poses serious risks to public health and economic stability.

He also charged members of the press to go beyond routine reportage by investigating and exposing systemic corruption and regulatory failures across the industry.

Reacting to the recent election of Nigeria’s Comptroller-General of Customs as Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, Chief Metu lauded the international recognition and urged the Federal Government to consider extending the CG’s tenure to consolidate reform efforts.

He also addressed the recent suspension of Customs Code 846, advising authorities to revisit the decision to enhance trade facilitation without compromising national interest.

Highlighting the urgent need for good governance, technological adoption, and youth empowerment, Chief Metu reiterated his commitment to a better Nigeria. He urged citizens to stay focused on collective growth, embrace innovation, and actively promote societal transformation.

Chief Metu’s contributions at the CONMMEP forum reinforced his reputation as a pragmatic leader with deep insights into policy, governance, and economic reform. His advocacy remains grounded in:

Transparent and accountable governance

Institutional integrity and reform

Technological integration in trade

Constructive engagement with stakeholders

Mentorship and capacity development

The AREFFN BoT Chairman called for sustained dialogue between public and private sector actors, encouraging collaborative action towards revenue optimisation, trade efficiency, and national development. He also advocated for stronger mentorship pipelines for young professionals in the maritime and logistics ecosystem.