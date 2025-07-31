We Can Bet You Didn’t Know Your iPhone Can Do These 13 Amazing Things

Let’s be honest for a second—most of us think we’ve got our iPhones figured out. We tap, scroll, snap, reply, repeat. But that elegant slab of glass and silicon sitting in your palm? It’s got more tricks up its sleeve than your last sales pitch.

Whether you’re a CEO toggling between Zoom calls and calendar invites or a marketing strategist juggling client briefs and coffee orders, your iPhone is quietly sitting there, capable of much more than you’ve probably asked it to do.

Here are 13 iPhone features we can almost guarantee you’ve overlooked—but once you know them, there’s no going back.

1. Scan Like You Own a Print Shop

Dragging a bulky printer-scanner into your workspace? Not in 2025. Your iPhone’s Notes app lets you scan documents like invoices, contracts, or even your kid’s artwork, clean and crisp.

How to:

Open the Notes app

Tap the camera icon → Scan Documents

Hover your phone over the page. Boom—captured.

Save it as a PDF, send it to your assistant, done.

It’s so seamless, you’ll wonder why you ever lined up at a business center.

2. Tap the Back—Yes, the Back

You’re on a call, someone says “screenshot that.” Fumbling with buttons? Nah. Just double-tap the back of your iPhone, and the screen’s captured. You can also launch WhatsApp, open your camera, or lock your phone.

Set it up:

Settings → Accessibility → Touch → Back Tap

Choose between Double or Triple Tap

Assign your action—up to you

Available from iPhone 8 and up (with iOS 14 or newer).

3. Your Keyboard is a Trackpad in Disguise

Here’s the thing—editing long emails or WhatsApp messages used to be a pain. That was before we discovered the spacebar trick. Just long-press the space bar, and voilà: your keyboard becomes a trackpad. Now you can glide to typos like a pro.

Try it. You’ll never go back.

4. Measure That Sofa—No Tape Needed

Bought a new couch online? Wondering if it’ll fit through your door? The Measure app turns your iPhone into a pocket-sized tape measure.

Do this:

Open Measure

Move your phone around to calibrate

Tap “+” to mark start and end points

It’s shockingly accurate and perfect for decorators, tailors, or… let’s be honest, online shoppers.

Bonus: Only works on iPhone SE or newer. Maybe it’s time to upgrade?

5. Name That Tune in 3 Seconds Flat

You’re in a cab, a song plays, it’s fire—but you don’t know the title. Instead of scrambling for an app, just add Shazam to your Control Centre.

How to:

Settings → Control Centre → Add Music Recognition

Hear a tune? Pull down Control Centre → Tap Shazam

Works on iPhones running iOS 14.2 or later. No app download needed.

6. Hide Those “Private” Photos Behind Face ID

Not every photo is for public consumption—wedding ring receipts, ID cards, or…well, you know. You can now lock them behind Face ID.

Steps:

Select the photo → Tap Share → Hide

Go to Settings → Photos → Use Face ID for Hidden Album

Because not everything needs to live in your main gallery.

7. Translate Conversations in Real Time

Planning that Paris trip or closing deals in Madrid? The built-in Translate app can handle live conversations on the fly.

Just:

Open Translate → Pick your languages

Speak or type → iPhone speaks back

No need for Google Translate anymore

Honestly, it’s like carrying a multilingual PA in your pocket.

8. Your Phone Can Be a Spirit Level

Installing shelves? Hanging frames? Don’t eyeball it—your iPhone’s got a Level tool built right into the Measure app.

Open Measure → Tap Level

Place your phone flat or on its side

It tells you the exact alignment

Your inner handyman just got a promotion.

9. Assign Vibes to Your VIPs

You know that moment when your phone’s silent but you feel who’s calling? That’s custom vibration. Set unique buzz patterns for key people—your spouse, your boss, or your personal shopper (don’t lie).

Steps:

Contacts → Select a contact → Tap Edit

Tap Vibration → Create a custom one

Because sometimes, you need to know it’s them before you even look.

10. Control Your Smart Home Like a CEO

Got smart bulbs, speakers, or air conditioners? The Home app on iPhone lets you control everything—lights, fans, TVs—from a single dashboard.

Do this:

Open Home

Add HomeKit-compatible devices

Control them or set schedules

It’s the kind of “boss move” your guests will admire silently.

11. Bring Back What You Thought Was Gone

Accidentally deleted a note, message, or photo? There’s a Recently Deleted folder quietly waiting to save you.

How to find it:

Go to Photos → Albums → Recently Deleted

Tap what you want back → Recover

You’ve got 30 days before it vanishes. Use them wisely.

12. Siri Shortcuts—Your Personal Assistant on Steroids

Imagine this: your alarm rings, your iPhone tells you the weather, turns on your prayer playlist, and opens Slack. Automatically.

Make it happen:

Open Shortcuts

Tap “+” to create a routine

Add actions like “Send Message,” “Open App,” “Play Music”

It’s like having a morning butler. Without the salary.

13. Secret Codes for the Curious

Feeling techy? Type *#06# for your IMEI or *3001#12345#* to access deep signal data and more hidden menus.

Careful though—this isn’t a playground unless you know what you’re doing. But it’s fun to know it’s there.

So… Are You Even Using 50% of Your iPhone?

Let’s face it—your iPhone isn’t just a phone anymore. It’s a translator, document scanner, interior designer, music hunter, and silent executive assistant. Most of these features are free and already sitting on your device. And if your phone is missing a few of them, maybe it’s time to rethink your upgrade. Because in the business of staying ahead, even your phone should be pulling its weight.