Aviation Ministry Rejects Proposal To Move NSIB Under Presidency

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has opposed a proposed bill seeking to relocate the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) from its purview to the Presidency.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, hosted by the joint House Committees on Special Duties and Aviation, lawmakers pushing for the amendment argued that the Bureau’s current position within the Ministry compromises its neutrality. They said that transferring it to the Presidency would strengthen its operational independence and improve the integrity of its investigations, particularly in the aviation sector.

Representing the Aviation Ministry at the hearing, Permanent Secretary Abubakar Kana urged legislators to retain the Bureau under the Ministry’s supervision, while instead enhancing its legal and operational frameworks to ensure functional independence.

“I recommend that the National Assembly and its relevant stakeholders retain the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau within the Federal Ministry of Aviation,” Kana stated.

However, his stance faced opposition from several government officials. Gagare Nadungu, Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), backed the bill. He argued that the Presidency—through the SGF—offers a centralized structure better positioned to host the Bureau, ensuring broader oversight and institutional autonomy.

Onwusoro Maduka, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, also supported the move, stressing that genuine independence is crucial for the NSIB to conduct transparent and effective investigations.

Speaking on behalf of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Special Duties, Kwamoti Laori, said the amendment represents a proactive step toward improving transport safety and aligning Nigeria’s oversight structures with international best practices. He emphasized that aviation, land, and maritime transport collectively form the backbone of a modern economy and deserve robust institutional support.

Bill sponsor Isiaq Akinlade also weighed in, stating that housing the NSIB under the aviation ministry limits its effectiveness. He cited bureaucratic bottlenecks, weak inter-agency coordination, and a lack of institutional autonomy as key challenges under the current arrangement.

“The Bureau’s lack of independence raises questions about its impartiality,” Akinlade said. “International best practices favour independent investigative agencies. Relocating the NSIB to the Presidency will address structural weaknesses and empower it to function effectively across Nigeria’s multi-modal transport system.”

He further noted the overlapping mandates of agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)—all of which perform investigative roles across various transport sectors.

As debate continues, the proposed amendment has reignited conversations about the need for impartiality and institutional reform in Nigeria’s transport safety architecture.