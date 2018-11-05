Citigroup Appoints Philip Drury as Head of EMEA Investment Banking

Citigroup has appointed Philip Drury as Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the bank announced today.

The move comes after the group announced it would reconfigure its structure to combine its capital markets and corporate and investment banking divisions.

Drury, whose most recent role was leading EMEA capital markets origination (CMO) in London, will take on the new role immediately after receiving regulatory approval.

According to an internal memo distributed to newsmen, Drury will sit on both the global BCMA and EMEA operating committees reporting directly to global CMO heads Manola Falco and Tyler Dickson.

“Philip has demonstrated successful leadership of key franchises over the years, and during his tenure as head of EMEA CMO, Citi has consistently ranked as a leading franchise in the market,” the note to staff said.

The banking group also announced that Luigi de Vecchi has been promoted to chairman of EMEA BCMA, based in Paris.