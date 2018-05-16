BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Analyst at Citibank Nigeria Limited

Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Analyst
Job ID: 18029127
Location: Nigeria
Job Function: Institutional Banking
Schedule: Full-time
Shift: Day Job
Employee Status: Regular
Travel Time: No
Job Purpose
The principal purpose of the position is to facilitate a focused and orderly interface between Corporate Bank’s customers, all the product and service groups in order to maximize revenues from customer relationships.
The major objectives of the position are:
- Managing Citibank relationships in the Corporate Bank
- Marketing and converting new target market names
- Ensure that the unit revenue goals are met
- The impact this position has on the bank is to contribute to ensuring that the franchise remains the leading Public Sector and Energy Commercial Bank in Nigeria.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and implement continuous (independent and joint) calling programs and interactions/discussions with assigned accounts and on prospective clients to create a continuous flow of incremental business opportunities.
- Credit process initiation, including proposal preparation, loan administration and remedial action as required.
- Prepare quarterly credit call memo for all relationship under management.
- Negotiation of loan/credit terms and conditions, pricing determination for various products, closing of transactions and follow up after sales.
- Responsible jointly with Risk analyst for initial, annual and interim credit review of all assigned relationships credit.
- Design and sell, in conjunction with product managers, solutions that meet customers’ particular needs.
- Work closely with Citi-service in providing account management and customer service to key customers.
- Responsible for achieving revenue goals from assigned relationships in the most cost effective manner.
- Maintain asset quality to avoid delinquent or impaired asset portfolio.
Business Relationships
Internal:
- Frequently interact with Advisory, Fixed Income, EAF and Corporate Finance units to generate structured customer solutions and incremental risk assets.
- Frequently interact with TTS to achieve high credit cross sell ratio by actively selling cash management and trade products.
- Frequently interact with Risk and CRMS to maintain acceptable credit quality of assigned relationships
- Frequently interact with Citi-service and OandT in general and Parent Account Management teams of all Public Sector, Infrastructure, Telecoms and other Corporate and Commercial names and provide proactive customer service.
External:
- Frequently interact with relevant Corporate and Commercial customers and TM prospects to generate incremental business for the bank.
Qualifications
- A B.Sc / BA degree.
- A postgraduate degree and relevant professional qualifications will be an added advantage.
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 4 to 6 years post qualification experience
- Minimum continuous credit and financial analysis experience or relevant experience from other areas of the bank or other companies.
- Customer management and negotiation skills
- Ability to recognize and exploit business opportunities
- Analytical skills.
Thinking Complexities:
- Understanding the impact of constant regulatory changes on customers’ businesses and in converting them to business opportunities
- Ability to optimally coordinate the activities of the different units within the bank in order to deliver good quality service to the customer.
- Designing strategies and products to enable Citibank stay ahead of competition
- Ability to convince customers to adhere to high compliance/ethical standards of Citibank for transaction processing in a non-compliant environment.
- Problem loan recognition capability.
Application Closing Date
How to Apply
