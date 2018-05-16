BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Analyst at Citibank Nigeria Limited

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Analyst at Citibank Nigeria Limited

By Lolade .O
- May 16, 2018
Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Analyst

Job ID: 18029127
Location: Nigeria
Job Function: Institutional Banking
Schedule: Full-time
Shift: Day Job
Employee Status: Regular
Travel Time: No

Job Purpose
The principal purpose of the position is to facilitate a focused and orderly interface between Corporate Bank’s customers, all the product and service groups in order to maximize revenues from customer relationships.

The major objectives of the position are:

  • Managing Citibank relationships in the Corporate Bank
  • Marketing and converting new target market names
  • Ensure that the unit revenue goals are met
  • The impact this position has on the bank is to contribute to ensuring that the franchise remains the leading Public Sector and Energy Commercial Bank in Nigeria.

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement continuous (independent and joint) calling programs and interactions/discussions with assigned accounts and on prospective clients to create a continuous flow of incremental business opportunities.
  • Credit process initiation, including proposal preparation, loan administration and remedial action as required.
  • Prepare quarterly credit call memo for all relationship under management.
  • Negotiation of loan/credit terms and conditions, pricing determination for various products, closing of transactions and follow up after sales.
  • Responsible jointly with Risk analyst for initial, annual and interim credit review of all assigned relationships credit.
  • Design and sell, in conjunction with product managers, solutions that meet customers’ particular needs.
  • Work closely with Citi-service in providing account management and customer service to key customers.
  • Responsible for achieving revenue goals from assigned relationships in the most cost effective manner.
  • Maintain asset quality to avoid delinquent or impaired asset portfolio.

Business Relationships
Internal:

  • Frequently interact with Advisory, Fixed Income, EAF and Corporate Finance units to generate structured customer solutions and incremental risk assets.
  • Frequently interact with TTS to achieve high credit cross sell ratio by actively selling cash management and trade products.
  • Frequently interact with Risk and CRMS to maintain acceptable credit quality of assigned relationships
  • Frequently interact with Citi-service and OandT in general and Parent Account Management teams of all Public Sector, Infrastructure, Telecoms and other Corporate and Commercial names and provide proactive customer service.

External:

  • Frequently interact with relevant Corporate and Commercial customers and TM prospects to generate incremental business for the bank.

Qualifications

  • A B.Sc / BA degree.
  • A postgraduate degree and relevant professional qualifications will be an added advantage.

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 4 to 6 years post qualification experience
  • Minimum continuous credit and financial analysis experience or relevant experience from other areas of the bank or other companies.
  • Customer management and negotiation skills
  • Ability to recognize and exploit business opportunities
  • Analytical skills.

Thinking Complexities:

  • Understanding the impact of constant regulatory changes on customers’ businesses and in converting them to business opportunities
  • Ability to optimally coordinate the activities of the different units within the bank in order to deliver good quality service to the customer.
  • Designing strategies and products to enable Citibank stay ahead of competition
  • Ability to convince customers to adhere to high compliance/ethical standards of Citibank for transaction processing in a non-compliant environment.
  • Problem loan recognition capability.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

