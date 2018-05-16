BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Analyst at Citibank Nigeria Limited

Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.

Job Title: Analyst

Job ID: 18029127

Location: Nigeria

Job Function: Institutional Banking

Schedule: Full-time

Shift: Day Job

Employee Status: Regular

Travel Time: No

Job Purpose

The principal purpose of the position is to facilitate a focused and orderly interface between Corporate Bank’s customers, all the product and service groups in order to maximize revenues from customer relationships.

The major objectives of the position are:

Managing Citibank relationships in the Corporate Bank

Marketing and converting new target market names

Ensure that the unit revenue goals are met

The impact this position has on the bank is to contribute to ensuring that the franchise remains the leading Public Sector and Energy Commercial Bank in Nigeria.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement continuous (independent and joint) calling programs and interactions/discussions with assigned accounts and on prospective clients to create a continuous flow of incremental business opportunities.

Credit process initiation, including proposal preparation, loan administration and remedial action as required.

Prepare quarterly credit call memo for all relationship under management.

Negotiation of loan/credit terms and conditions, pricing determination for various products, closing of transactions and follow up after sales.

Responsible jointly with Risk analyst for initial, annual and interim credit review of all assigned relationships credit.

Design and sell, in conjunction with product managers, solutions that meet customers’ particular needs.

Work closely with Citi-service in providing account management and customer service to key customers.

Responsible for achieving revenue goals from assigned relationships in the most cost effective manner.

Maintain asset quality to avoid delinquent or impaired asset portfolio.

Business Relationships

Internal:

Frequently interact with Advisory, Fixed Income, EAF and Corporate Finance units to generate structured customer solutions and incremental risk assets.

Frequently interact with TTS to achieve high credit cross sell ratio by actively selling cash management and trade products.

Frequently interact with Risk and CRMS to maintain acceptable credit quality of assigned relationships

Frequently interact with Citi-service and OandT in general and Parent Account Management teams of all Public Sector, Infrastructure, Telecoms and other Corporate and Commercial names and provide proactive customer service.

External:

Frequently interact with relevant Corporate and Commercial customers and TM prospects to generate incremental business for the bank.



Qualifications

A B.Sc / BA degree.

A postgraduate degree and relevant professional qualifications will be an added advantage.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 4 to 6 years post qualification experience

Minimum continuous credit and financial analysis experience or relevant experience from other areas of the bank or other companies.

Customer management and negotiation skills

Ability to recognize and exploit business opportunities

Analytical skills.

Thinking Complexities:

Understanding the impact of constant regulatory changes on customers’ businesses and in converting them to business opportunities

Ability to optimally coordinate the activities of the different units within the bank in order to deliver good quality service to the customer.

Designing strategies and products to enable Citibank stay ahead of competition

Ability to convince customers to adhere to high compliance/ethical standards of Citibank for transaction processing in a non-compliant environment.

Problem loan recognition capability.

Application Closing Date

How to Apply

