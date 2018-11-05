Medical Workers to Join Planned Nationwide Strike on Tuesday

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has called on its members nationwide to embark on indefinite strike, with effect from Tuesday, November 6.

The union further called on its members nationwide to comply and work in harmony during the industrial action.

Musa Chara, HOD Admin of the union, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, said there was no going back on their decision.

He said, “I have been directed to remind you of the decision of the Congress to embark on an indefinite strike on the 6th of November, 2019, which was earlier communicated to you.

“In furtherance to this, a joint meeting of the CWCs of the labour centre met in Lagos on Friday, November 2 and resolved to work in harmony to ensure a total strike.,

“You are thus directed to mobilize all members in your council to join in the action.

“Meanwhile, you are to reach out to and work in harmony with labour centre and unionist in your state as well as civil society activist to ensure strike in your state.”