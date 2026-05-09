Adekunle Gold releases 20-track deluxe album ‘Fuji Xtra’

Keypoints

Adekunle Gold has released ‘Fuji Xtra’, a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album.

The project features 20 tracks, including five new songs added to the original 15-track album.

The new additions include collaborations with Olamide, Simi, and TML Vibez.

The track ‘Formation’ marks the first official musical collaboration between Adekunle Gold and Olamide.

The singer announced an upcoming live orchestral experience based on the album’s sound.

Main Story

Singer Adekunle Gold released the highly anticipated ‘Fuji Xtra’ on Friday, May 8, 2026, across all major streaming platforms.

The 20-track project is a deluxe version of his sixth studio album, ‘Fuji’, and introduces five new songs to the original tracklist. Among the new releases are ‘Formation’ featuring Olamide, ‘Shake Shake’ with TML Vibez, ‘Blue Fire’ featuring Simi, and two solo tracks titled ‘Life of the Faaji’ and ‘I Got Wiser On My Own.’

A significant highlight of the deluxe release is the track ‘Formation’, which serves as the first collaboration between Adekunle Gold and Olamide.

Despite Gold being signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2015 following the success of his viral single ‘Sade’, the two artists had not officially collaborated on a song until this project.

Alongside the new music, Gold has announced plans for a live orchestral experience centered on the album’s sound, with specific dates and venues expected to be confirmed soon.

The Issues

Long-term professional relationships in the music industry do not always translate into immediate creative collaborations, as seen with the 11-year gap between Gold’s breakout and this first feature with Olamide.

Delivering a deluxe edition with five new tracks is a strategic move to extend the commercial lifecycle of a studio album in the streaming era.

Planning an orchestral live experience reflects a growing trend among Afrobeats artists to elevate their live performances through classical arrangements.

What’s Next

Streaming numbers for the deluxe tracks will be monitored to see if ‘Formation’ becomes a dominant chart leader.

Details regarding the dates, venues, and ticketing for the live orchestral experience are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Music critics are likely to analyze how the five new tracks alter the cohesive narrative of the original ‘Fuji’ project.

Bottom Line

Adekunle Gold has expanded his sixth studio album with ‘Fuji Xtra’, notably featuring his first-ever collaboration with his former label boss, Olamide.