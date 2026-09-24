UN launches mineral support mechanism for Nigeria, five others

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 24, 2026

Key Points

The UN has selected Nigeria, Guinea, Indonesia, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe as the first countries for its new Critical Energy Transition Minerals support mechanism

The initiative will provide technical and capacity-building assistance aimed at helping resource-rich countries develop domestic value chains, jobs and industrial capacity

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said rising mineral demand could create economic opportunities but warned that weak governance could deepen commodity dependence and environmental risks

Main Story

The United Nations has launched a new support mechanism to help Nigeria and five other resource-rich developing countries turn critical mineral wealth into jobs, industrial development and broader economic benefits.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the Country Support Mechanism on Critical Energy Transition Minerals on Wednesday, naming Nigeria, Guinea, Indonesia, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe as its first participating countries.

The initiative is designed to provide coordinated technical and capacity-building support to countries seeking to build sustainable and resilient mineral value chains.

“With Nigeria, Guinea, Indonesia, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe as our first partners, the Country Support Mechanism puts equity and justice into practice to turn mineral wealth into jobs and prosperity at home,” António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, said.

The UN said critical minerals including copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential to technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and battery storage.

According to Guterres, demand for critical minerals is expected to almost triple by 2030 as countries pursue the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

He said the increase in demand presents resource-rich developing countries with opportunities to diversify their economies, increase local value addition and expand industrial development.

The mechanism will be led by the UN Development Programme and the UN Development Coordination Office, which will coordinate expertise across the UN system.

The broader UN Task Force on Critical Energy Transition Minerals is co-led by the UN Development Programme, the UN Conference on Trade and Development and the UN Environment Programme.

The Issues

The initiative addresses a longstanding challenge for resource-rich developing economies: extracting minerals without capturing enough value from processing, manufacturing and related industrial activity.

Guterres said poorly governed extraction could leave countries dependent on commodities while exposing communities to environmental and human costs without receiving a proportionate share of the economic benefits.

For Nigeria, the mechanism places mineral development within a broader industrial policy context. The potential economic benefit will depend not only on mineral extraction, but also on governance, investment, infrastructure, environmental safeguards and the ability to develop domestic value chains.

What’s Being Said

“For developing countries endowed with these natural resources, rising demand presents an opportunity to diversify economies, strengthen value addition and industrial development, and create jobs,” António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, said.

“Critical minerals can help countries diversify and transform their economies. However, to turn mineral wealth into a true driver of development, countries need value creation, environmental protection and good governance to advance together,” Alexander de Croo, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, said.

The supplied source material does not include an independent private-sector or academic assessment of the mechanism.

What’s Next

The UN system will coordinate technical and capacity-building support for the six initial countries

UNDP, UNCTAD and UNEP will continue coordinating implementation through the wider Critical Energy Transition Minerals Task Force

Participating countries are expected to use the support to strengthen value addition, industrial development and responsible mineral management

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The UN initiative shifts part of the critical-minerals debate from resource extraction toward value creation, governance and industrial capacity. For Nigeria, the significance will depend on how effectively mineral resources can be linked to domestic processing, investment and employment rather than remaining primarily an export opportunity.